When does the Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera map release?

Plenty of news about Call of Duty: Warzone's Caldera and Vanguard has come out as the new game is just around the corner, and players finally have some release dates to look forward to. While Call of Duty: Vanguard will be released this week, Warzone's new map won't be released until nearly a month later.

The new map for Warzone is called Caldera, and it's based on the Pacific front of World War 2. Of course, the goal is to match up with the theme of Vanguard for this year's Call of Duty release, but Caldera is different. Rather than a reskinned Verdansk, Caldera will be an entirely new battle royale sandbox.

Call of Duty: Warzone: What date will the Caldera map release?

Caldera will release for Call of Duty: Warzone in December, well after Call of Duty: Vanguard has been released. More specifically, Warzone players can expect to play the new Caldera map on December 3 at 9:00 AM PT.

There is a catch, though, and that is early access for Caldera in Warzone.

Players who own Call of Duty: Vanguard will have 24-hour exclusive access to the new map. That means Vanguard owners will be able to play Caldera on December 2 at 9:00 AM PT. One full day isn't a massive head start, but some players may want to play as soon as the map drops. In that case, Vanguard is required.

Call of Duty: Vanguard itself will be released on November 5 across all eligible platforms. Like any other year of Call of Duty, the game will start at $60, and there will be other editions available. However, Vanguard won't be necessary to play Warzone or earn any of the new weapons after December 3.

What else can players expect in Vanguard or Caldera on December 3?

When Caldera officially releases on December 3, the new map isn't the only content to look forward to. That date will coincide with the new season of Vanguard and Warzone, starting with Season 1.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In Season 1, players can expect a new Battle Pass to grind, which usually has plenty of cosmetics and some new weapons to unlock for free. On the Vanguard side of things, there will be new multiplayer maps to jump into as well, along with the new weapons. Vanguard players will have a month to prep before Caldera and Season 1 drop.

Edited by R. Elahi