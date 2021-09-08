Will Call of Duty: Vanguard have a FOV slider on console?

One of the missing features in the Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha was the FOV slider option. The Alpha itself was only available on PlayStation, and players were wondering if that would transfer to Xbox as well.

It's been safe to assume that PC players will have a FOV slider option in Call of Duty: Vanguard. They already have options in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. But that didn't mean consoles would automatically have an FOV slider, even on next-generation systems like PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S.

Sledgehammer Games was silent on the issue, even after the Vanguard Alpha had gone live. Vanguard utilizes the same engine as Modern Warfare and Warzone, and neither of those games has a console FOV slider. Of course, its absence in the Alpha had fans worried.

However, with plenty of multiplayer news surfacing about the Call of Duty: Vanguard world, Sledgehammer Games released a statement regarding FOV sliders on consoles. The feature will definitely be available when Vanguard is released later this year in November.

However, players will not have the option for a console FOV slider when the early access beta releases in the first half of September.

This news is a relief to many, and it made plenty of sense considering Black Ops Cold War introduced an FOV slider on consoles. Even previous generation systems had that option, though it may affect performance.

What is an FOV slider and how will it effect Call of Duty: Vanguard on console?

Many Call of Duty players may be unfamiliar with the FOV slider feature, especially because it's a relatively new addition to the console platform.

FOV stands for field of view, and it was one of the major differences between console and PC games. PC users on Warzone have the option to see more on their screen because of the FOV slider. The higher the slider goes, the more a player is able to see.

Increasing the field of view allows players to see more of the game on their screen, at the potential cost of performance. For example, if one has a default FOV and another has the highest FOV possible, the second player will likely see the others first with more peripheral vision.

The game will also appear to move faster with a higher FOV, but speeds don't really change in Call of Duty: Vanguard or Warzone.

