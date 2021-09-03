Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta - Dates, maps, modes, operators and other details

After a successful Alpha, Sledgehammer Games has confirmed the details regarding the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the latest addition to the annualized military first-person shooter franchise. Vanguard takes the franchise back to its Second World War days, with a campaign showcasing the horrors of war behind enemy lines.

Set to be released this fall, Call of Duty: Vanguard is quite anticipated amongst the fanbase. The following are all the details regarding the Beta.

Everything known about Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta

The recent Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha was quite a success amongst the fanbase. Champion Hill, while seemingly confusing at first, is quite a fun and interesting mode. With the Beta, players will get their first taste of the traditional multiplayer mode. Here is everything one needs to know about the Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta.

Vanguard Beta lands September 10th!



In our latest blog we address all the adjustments we plan to make before Beta including visibility, audio mixing, spawn tuning, and more 👀 https://t.co/0SvMrLb0zb — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) September 2, 2021

Dates of Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta

The Beta consists of two sections: Early Access is available to all players who preordered the game, and the Open Beta is available for everyone to access, regardless of their preorder status.

The Early Access and Open Beta dates of Call of Duty: Vanguard on all platforms are as follows:

PlayStation

Early Access: 10/09/2021 - 13/09/2021

Open Beta: 16/09/2021 - 20/09/2021

Xbox

Early Access: 16/09/2021 - 17/09/2021

Open Beta: 18/09/2021 - 20/09/2021

PC (Battle.Net)

Early Access: 16/09/2021 - 17/09/2021

Open Beta: 18/09/2021 - 20/09/2021

Modes included in Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta

Call of Duty: Vanguard brings back Champion Hill mode from the Alpha, which became an instant hit. Furthermore, the team at Sledgehammer Games is expanding the Beta mode by including traditional fan-favorite modes such as Team Deathmatch, Domination and Kill Confirmed.

The modes included in the Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta are as follows:

Champion Hill (Solos, Duos, Trios)

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Kill Confirmed

Patrol (Kicking off Saturday of Weekend 1)

Search and Destroy (Weekend 2)

Maps included in Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta

Unlike its predecessors, Call of Duty: Vanguard is not lacking in the number of maps at launch. Amongst the 16 multiplayer maps, the Beta will give players access to four multiplayer maps, alongside the Champion Hill map.

Champion Hill

Hotel Royal

Gavutu

Red Star

Eagle's Nest (weekend 2)

Weapons included in Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta

Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta is expected to have 2 Assult Rifles, 2 Light Machine Guns, 2 snipers, 2 shotguns and 2 pistols. While the individual weapons haven’t been confirmed yet, they are expected to be on the same roster as Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha.

For the multiplayer experience, players will be able to level up their weapons to level 30 and will have a total of 10 custom loadout slots, with PlayStation players having 2 extra (total 12).

Operators available in Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta

Besides the four previously confirmed operators from the single-player mode, two new operators have been confirmed for the Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta. The six operators available for the Beta are as follows:

Daniel Takeyatsu

Roland Zeimet

Lucas Riggs

Polina Petrova

Wade Jackson

Arthur Kingsley

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches on November 5 for all home consoles and PC via Battle.net.

