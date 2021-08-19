Call of Duty: Vanguard launch date - When is the shooter coming to all major consoles and PC?

The 18th mainline entry to Activision’s flagship franchise, Call of Duty: Vanguard, launches on 5 November 2021.

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty: Vanguard takes the series back to its World War II days to provide players with a gritty, realistic, boots-on-the-ground experience. Alongside a refined multiplayer and a compelling campaign story, Call of Duty: Vanguard also includes a zombies mode, developed by Treyarch.

Join the #BattleofVerdansk and experience the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard



📅 - 8/19

🕥 - 10:30am PT

📍 - Verdansk pic.twitter.com/N0efSm5nOA — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 16, 2021

Call of Duty: Warzone will also receive a new map when Vanguard launches this holiday season.

Alongside FIFA and Assassin’s Creed, Activision’s Call of Duty is one of the most recognizable annualized franchises. With a massive fan following of dedicated players, Call of Duty is also one of the highest-grossing franchises of all time.

The mainline Call of Duty series is developed by Infinity Ward, who started the series back in 2003 and is most well known for the Modern Warfare sub-series; Treyarch, who first developed Call of Duty 3 in 2006 and is best known for the Black Ops sub-series; and Sledgehammer Games, the developer of Call of Duty Vanguard, who first assisted Infinity ward in 2011’s Modern Warfare 3. Other associated studios, such as Raven Software and Beenox, have also made significant contributions to the franchise over the years.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is built upon the IW 8.0 engine, first introduced in 2019’s Modern Warfare, and most recently in 2020’s Black Ops Cold War. However, Sledgehammer Games has refined the tech to improve upon both the cinematic visuals and tactical gameplay.

Call of Duty: #Vanguard

Worldwide Reveal on August 19 in #Warzone pic.twitter.com/DQTqaaLsF8 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 16, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard aims to give players a realistic, dark and gritty experience of boots-on-the-ground combat, to tell the stories behind the enemy line. The game launches with a vast multiplayer mode, accompanied by a compelling campaign and a zombies mode developed by Treyarch, which will serve as a prequel to the zombies mode in Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC (on Battle.net), optimized by Beenox. Fans cannot wait to jump in when the game launches on 5 November 2021.

