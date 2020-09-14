Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 system requirements

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is a first-person shooter game developed by Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games.

In the entirety of the Call of Duty franchise, the Modern Warfare series is one of the most critically acclaimed ones. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has won many accolades including a Game of the Year award and a Best Shooter Game award. It was initially released on 8 November 2011 on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii, Microsoft Windows and Classic Mac OS.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 official PC system requirements

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has won many awards (Image Credit: Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer games)

COD Modern Warfare 3 is an old and highly optimized game. You can even play this game on an Intel HD card with dedicated GPU. However, if you want to run the game at 144fps (unlocked fps) on ultra settings, you will need a GTX 950, 1050 or better. For AMD users, you can run the game on RX 540 or higher.

Here are the official system requirements for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 as per Steam.

OS Version: Windows® XP/ Windows® Vista / Windows® 7

Processor: Intel® Core™ 2 Duo E6600 or AMD Phenom™ X3 8750 processor or better

Memory: 2 GB

Graphics: Shader 3.0 or better 256 MB NVIDIA® GeForce™ 8600GT / ATI® Radeon™ X1950 or better

Network: Broadband connection and service required for Multiplayer Connectivity. Internet connection required for activation.

DirectX®: DirectX® 9.0c or later

Disk Space: 16 GB

Sound Card: DirectX® 9.0c or later

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3's description on the Playstation Store reads:

"In the world’s darkest hour, are you willing to do what is necessary? Prepare yourself for a cinematic thrill-ride only Call of Duty can deliver. The definitive Multiplayer experience returns bigger and better than ever, loaded with new maps, modes and features. Co-Op play has evolved with all-new Spec-Ops missions and leaderboards, as well as Survival Mode, an action-packed combat progression unlike any other."

