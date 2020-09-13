PlayStation 5's Godfall combat trailer is out, receives graphical upgrade

Godfall is an upcoming action role-playing game developed by Counterplay Games. It is a PlayStation 5 timed-exclusive that is also releasing on Windows. Godfall is a new take on the looter genre, is one-of-its-kind and can be referred to as a looter-slasher gamer. Put in simpler words, it is a Borderlands-type game with no guns and only melee weapons involved.

Godfall gameplay overview at Sony's State of Play

Godfall's new combat trailer came out a few hours after the PlayStation 5 showcase event announcement. In the recent state of play, Counterplay Games showcased almost nine minutes of Godfall's gameplay running on a PS5.

The gameplay walkthrough was not that well-received by the gaming community. The textures were a bit blurry, with less lighting, and barely any trace of Ray Tracing, apart from a few other graphical problems.

Keith Lee, Game Director of Godfall at Counterplay Games, did mention that the title was still a work in progress and that things might change as we get closer to its release.

He said:

"Please keep in mind that the game is still a work in progress, and some things may change in the final product, as we continue to learn and harness the power of Sony's next-generation console."

Godfall combat trailer visual change, fighting and more

Godfall is set to release this Fall, and the gaming community was not convinced with Mr Lee's words. However, the recent Godfall combat trailer looks like the game did get a graphical upgrade. We have improved contrast, lighting, no more jagged edges in character and enemy models.

The game world also looks more defined, and one of the most impressive things in the trailer was the impact of Ray Tracing. There is definitely a graphical change to it. Maybe the previous gameplay walkthrough was taken from an early build.

Godfall's combat trailer showcased the slide doge manics, weechak point system, finishers, AOE, plunge and slash attacks, among a few others. The combat in this offering looks generic at the moment. We don't know how extensive it is, and how big a role it's going to play while fighting different enemies.