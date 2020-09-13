Godfall PC predicted system requirements: Can your system run it?

Godfall is an upcoming looter-slasher title from Counterplay Games. It is also one of the first AAA titles to be published by the newly-formed Gearbox Publishing. Godfall is slated to launch this Fall on the PC and PlayStation 5, and is available to pre-order on the Epic Games Store right now.

The Godfall story is described as:

Save Aperion. You are the last of the Valorian knights, masters of combat-equipped with legendary armour called Valorplates. Ascend in Godfall, a first-of-its-kind, looter-slasher, melee action-RPG.

Godfall is a timed-exclusive game for PlayStation 5. Therefore, it won't be released on the next-generation Xbox consoles for a while. Recently, Game director of Godfall at Counterplay Games, Keith Lee, showcased an almost nine-minutes gameplay overview of Godfall.

It was not well-received by the gaming community, as the game looked like it has gone through a graphical downgrade. However, with the latest Godfall combat trailer, we saw improved visuals, which did get a positive response.

Godfall PC system requirements: Predicted

Godfall utilizes the latest Ray Tracing technology to provide next-gen visuals. So, to play the game at its fullest, you need an RTX card or a similar AMD variant. Here are the minimum and recommended predicted requirements for Godfall.

Minimum requirements: Predicted

OS: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD FX-8320

Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 380 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 2 GB

System Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 50 GB Hard drive space

DirectX 11 Compatible Graphics Card

Recommended requirements: Predicted

OS: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700K 4-Core 4.0GHz / AMD Ryzen R5 1600

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8 GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

System Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 50 GB Hard drive space

Source: Game Debate

