Call of Duty: Vanguard Champion Hill Alpha all equipment, support, and perks

Call of Duty: Vanguard Champion Hill Alpha went live for the PlayStation platform and gave players a taste of the iconic, tried, and true gameplay.

Call of Duty: Vanguard, developed by Sledgehammer Games, takes the series back to its World War II roots. The series has revisited this premise time and time again.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is built upon the same IW engine as Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War. Vanguard introduces 30 new weapons, 12 of which have been revealed in the Champion Hill Alpha.

Equipment, support, and perks in Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha

Champion Hill blends into the 2v2 gunfight mode made famous by Modern Warfare. The game arrives with a touch of battle royal, to create a unique mode for players to enjoy. In addition to upgrading or buying weapons, the cash earned during each round can be used to buy equipment, support, or perks.

The equipment list includes throwables with special operator weapons, while the support is basically the kill strike, renamed. Perks are small stat changing additions all Call of Duty players are familiar with.

The list of equipment, support, and perks available for the Champions Hill Alpha is as follows:

Equipment buy menu

MK2 Frag Granade - $200

NO 69 Stun Granade - $200

Gammon Bomb - $200

Throwing Knife - $200

MK V Gas - $200

S Mine 44 - $200

Support buy menu

Armor Plate - $100

Full Armor - $250

Extra Life - $500

Spy Plane - $500

Flamenaut - $7500

V2 Rocket - $25000

Frankengun - $6000

Perks buy menu

Demolition - $750

Tracker - $1000

Double Time - $500

Ghost - $1000

Survival Training - $1000

High Alert - $1000

Forward Intel - $1500

While this list is quite diverse, it is not complete. It is meant to give players a taste. More equipment, support, and perks are expected to be included at launch.

It is quite interesting to see how "common" Call of Duty kill strikes have been adopted for the World War II setting, such as the Spy Plane replacing the UAV while the infamous V2 rocket replaces the Nuke.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and on PC via the Battle.Net storefront, on 5 November 2021.

