After Modern Warfare and Cold War, Call of Duty: Vanguard takes the franchise back to its World War II roots

Activision recently announced the 18th mainline entry to its first-person military shooter, Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty: Vanguard takes the series behind the lines of the Second World War and tells the stories untold. Vanguard is the third Call of Duty game to be developed by Sledgehammer Games. Previously, the studio developed 2014’s Advanced Warfare and 2017’s WWII, as well as co-developed 2011’s Modern Warfare 3 alongside Infinity Ward.

Join the #BattleofVerdansk and experience the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard



📅 - 8/19

🕥 - 10:30am PT

📍 - Verdansk pic.twitter.com/N0efSm5nOA — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 16, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches on all major consoles and PC through Battle.net, during the 2021 holiday season.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the third CoD game developed by Sledgehammer Games

Call of Duty is not only one of the most recognizable FPS game series but also one of the biggest video game franchises. Published by Activision, the annualized series spans multiple console generations. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty: Vanguard is the 18th mainline entry to the series.

Sledgehammer Games, formed back in 2009, assisted Infinity Ward in the conclusive chapter of their modern era trilogy, Modern Warfare 3. Following its success, Sledgehammer Games became the third mainline Call of Duty studio, alongside Infinity Ward and Treyarch.

Sledgehammer Games, following 2014’s Advanced Warfare and 2017’s WWII, is returning to the Second World War era in the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard. The campaign follows four protagonists who form the first special task force. The story will take players to different locations, from Stalingrad to the Pacific Islands.

Call of Duty: Vanguard innovates on the Second World War settings

Call of Duty: #Vanguard

Worldwide Reveal on August 19 in #Warzone pic.twitter.com/DQTqaaLsF8 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 16, 2021

The game is built upon the same engine as 2019’s Modern Warfare and 2020’s Black Ops Cold War. However, Sledgehammer Games has refined and implemented new features, such as a down-the-barrel experience, Gunsmith, custom ballistics and reactive environments.

In addition to the campaign and multiplayer modes, Call of Duty: Vanguard also features a new Zombies mode, developed by Treyarch, which will serve as the prequel to Black Ops Cold War’s Zombie mode. Raven Software is also developing a new map for Warzone and will implement a new anti-cheat software.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is shaping up to be one of the best Call of Duty experiences in recent years.

Edited by Sabine Algur