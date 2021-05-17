Activision confirms Call of Duty WWII 2021 Vanguard developer

Activision has finally confirmed that a new Call of Duty game is in development, and it may be released in late 2021. The news was announced during Activision's Q1 earnings call.

The game is rumored to be called Call of Duty: WWII Vanguard. Sledgehammer Games, the studio behind the previous Call of Duty, WWII (2017), and Advanced Warfare (2014), is currently developing the new game.

We’re so excited to be leading the charge on @CallofDuty this year and can’t wait to share more. https://t.co/pMuaFybT1r — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) May 4, 2021

However, it doesn't come as a shock that a new Call of Duty title will be released. But COD's return to its old WWII setting is a big surprise for fans.

Call of Duty 2021 will reportedly be set in the 1950s.



The Korean War started in 1950 so good chance it will be based around that.



(Source: @ModernWarzone) pic.twitter.com/A4HJZNpuDH — Okami (@Okami13_) February 15, 2021

Sledgehammer Games have also co-developed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. They have assisted in developing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in the past, and both titles have been an enormous success. Fans have high expectations from the new game that is in development.

What to expect from the new Call of Duty: WWII Vanguard

Leaks and rumors suggest that the new Call of Duty title will be grand. Its return to the vintage theme has fans excited about other revelations. Activision president Dan Alegre said,

"We are very excited for this year's premium Call of Duty release. Development is being led by Sledgehammer Games. The game is looking great and on track for its Fall (2021) release."

During the Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q4 2020 Earnings Call, transcribed by The Motley Fool, Activision's chief financial officer Dennis Durkin said,

"We will benefit from a full year of Warzone driving upgrades to our premium content and incremental in-game player investment, and we have a substantial opportunity to continue migrating the community to Black Ops Cold War as well as another strong premium release planned for Q4 in 2021."

Judging by this statement, it can be assumed that the new Call of Duty game will be launched in late 2021. Call of Duty games typically launch around October, but due to COVID-19 might experience a delay. The new game might be delayed until November because a similar delay was seen with Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War.

New Call of Duty 2021 details:



• Game is “looking great”

• Built for next-gen

• On track for Fall 2021 release

• Includes Campaign, Multiplayer, and Co-Op

• Developed by Sledgehammer Games



Rumors suggest COD 2021 will be called "WWII Vanguard"



Stay tuned for more news. pic.twitter.com/VaFm6PqmkF — Call of Duty Vanguard (@WW2Vanguard) May 4, 2021

PS4 and Xbox One release?

Call of Duty and Battlefield leaker Tom Henderson posted on Twitter about the new game. He stated that 'the game would be held back” by its versions on PS4 and Xbox One.

WW2 Vanguard is going to be held back so bad by previous generation consoles, and from my understanding they are planning previous gen for both Vangaurd and IW's next title. pic.twitter.com/PmokyHP0BU — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) April 18, 2021

It’s still unclear how much this rumored last-generation Call of Duty: WWII Vanguard will differ from its current-gen counterparts. A cross-generation strategy will be in place for both the Call of Duty games. However, these are all rumors. For now, nothing has yet been officially confirmed.

The new Call of Duty: WWII Vanguard may skip the Multiplayer Mode

Reports have been suggesting that the new Call of Duty game might not have a Multiplayer Mode. This is terrible news for all the competitive FPS gamers out there.

Gaming YouTuber Jeff Grubb has reportedly heard rumors that the Call of Duty: WWII Vanguard may not have a multiplayer mode. In a YouTube video, he stated that the company has been facing significant problems in multiplayer development.

Call of Duty: WWII Vanguard might have a Zombie Mode

Call of Duty: WWII Vanguard might have Zombie Mode, as suggested by the leaks. Rumors indicate that Treyarch is developing the game.

The Call of Duty data miners “The CheeseBurger Boys” posted on Twitter about Zombie Mode:

Hey @Treyarch 👀

can you guys pretty please do a Year 2 of Cold War Zombies??



or I mean... if not, maybe help out or do the zombies this year? pretty pretty please?? I love your guys' mode so much it'd mean so much to me if guys did more zombies later this year k plz thx — The CheeseBurger Boys (@Cheezburgerboyz) May 15, 2021

Later Naniko's tweet clarified that Treyarch would be collaborating with Sledgehammer Games for Zombies mode in Call of Duty 2021.

To clarify. Treyarch is working in collaboration with Sledgehammer for this years zombies https://t.co/F1JDaxiiPS — Nanikos (@_Nanikos_) May 15, 2021

According to rumors, the new Call of Duty: WWII Vanguard will be released in late 2021. Players can only hope that the company sheds more light on their latest project soon. The official trailer could be revealed during this year's E3.