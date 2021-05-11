Call of Duty community reacts as Activision cuts ties with Ghost voice actor Jeff Leach following sexist remarks

Voice actor Jeff Leach, known for giving life to beloved Call of Duty character Lieutenant Simon "Ghost" Riley, has officially been fired by Activision and will not return amidst accusations of sexism and misogyny. The news comes after a viral tweet containing multiple instances of offensive behavior from Jeff Leach surfaced. Here's what happened and how the community took the news.
Call of Duty's Ghost voice actor Jeff Leach fired by Activision after sexist comments
Twitter user @NitroLukeDX's post containing a compilation of instances of sexism by Jeff Leach recently went viral on social media with calls to cancel him flooding the post. Not long after, Activision got wind of the accusations and immediately severed all ties with Jeff Leach with the following statement:
"Sexism has no place in our industry, our games or in society. Activision is no longer working with Jeff Leach. We strongly condemn these remarks. We are committed to delivering a fun and safe experience for all players.
Following the cancelation, Jeff Leach took to his Twitter account and posted the following before promising that he'd be posting an update regarding the situation and his stance.
I will be sharing my response to this situation very soon. I’m grateful for the outpouring of support from the community and your patience whilst all relevant information is put together. In the mean time I only wish that you show each other compassion and kindness. - Jeff Leach
The gaming community has been fairly split over the decision to fire Jeff Leach, with one side lauding the move while the other condemns it.
As of right now, Jeff Leach has been stripped of his role as Ghost in Call of Duty and it is unlikely that he will be making a return.
