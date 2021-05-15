Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 has seen a huge shake-up, but not everything has changed.

While the majority of light machine guns have seen adjustments, they are still light machine guns. Their goal is to rain bullets down on opponents across Verdansk '84 with massive firepower.

The FiNN LMG is an accurate and pretty mobile LMG when compared to others that can be taken into Warzone. The style of play with this weapon is very interesting.

The best FiNN loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Image via Activision

The best loadout for the FiNN in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 will make it a great choice for any situation. It will give players plenty of firepower to take out entire squads with one clip.

That Finn LMG goes HARD in Warzone. Sheesh — Kevin Kashner (@kevin_kashner) May 15, 2021

The FiNN will be able to tear apart enemies from near or far with reduced recoil and great damage. Players using this loadout will feel right at home all across Verdansk '84 with this LMG.

Attachments:

Barrel : XRK Pro Twist Adverse

: XRK Pro Twist Adverse Stock : XRK Citadel

: XRK Citadel Underbarrel : Merc Foregrip

: Merc Foregrip Optic : Thermal Hybrid

: Thermal Hybrid Perk: Sleight of Hand

The XRK Pro Twist Adverse provides another firing mode for the FiNN LMG in Warzone. It prevents any reduction in the weapon's range when Adverse Fire Mode is selected, allowing for the max rate of fire with no damage drop off at a distance.

The XRK Citadel stock attachment may be the most important attachment for the weapon. It reduces the weapon's recoil, allowing the player to stay steady and hit consistent shots.

Merc Foregrip is a great underbarrel attachment. Warzone provides plenty of long range and close range fights. This attachment reduces vertical recoil for more control and increases hip fire accuracy for those surprise fights when turning a corner.

The Thermal Hybrid scope is a solid choice for FiNN. It provides 3.25x magnification with a side-mounting reflex sight. This gives players the option between a sight and the thermal.

Sleight of Hand is never a bad choice when running an LMG in Warzone. The FiNN takes quite some time to reload with such a huge magazine. Sleight of Hand speeds that up, completing the best loadout for the gun in the battle royale.