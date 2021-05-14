The P90 from Modern Warfare has been overlooked in Warzone for a long time, and there has been good reason for it. However, with some weapon-tuning updates and the right attachments, the P90 can serve as a good close-quarter submachine gun.

There are some aspects of the P90 that work really well in Warzone. First and foremost is its range. On top of the great control that the P90 has, it's easy to beat out other submachine guns when range is increased a little past close quarters.

Bullet velocity is another strength of the P90, helping players in medium-range fights. An increased bullet velocity can even give players an edge in close-quarter engagements due to the speed of the bullet. However, that doesn't entirely make up for the damage on the P90 in Warzone. Players will need a great loadout to make the whole weapon work against other meta picks.

What is the best P90 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3?

There are some aspects of the P90 that work really well in Warzone (Image Via Activision)

With any loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3, the goal is to enhance the strengths that a given weapon has and to compensate for any of its weaknesses. For the P90, that means capitalizing on range and velocity while adding speed and potential damage.

The best attachments for the P90 in Warzone Season 3

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : FORGE TAC Retribution

: FORGE TAC Retribution Laser : Tac Laser

: Tac Laser Rear Grip : Stippled Grip Tape

: Stippled Grip Tape Perk: Sleight of Hand

The Monolithic Suppressor for Modern Warfare weapons in Warzone is a necessity. It is, by far, the best muzzle attachment because of the sound suppression and the effective damage that it provides. On the P90 especially, this is an invaluable stat boost.

Using the FORGE TAC Retribution barrel along with the Monolithic Suppressor will give the P90 a great advantage in medium-range Warzone fights. The barrel provides effective damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control.

The beam is visible to enemy players when using the Tac Laser, which is the downside. However, it provides a ton of mobility to the P90, which it needs in close-quarter fights within Warzone.

Stippled Grip Tapes are another staple attachment for many Modern Warfare weapons in Warzone. It's a grip that is focused on giving ADS speed to a weapon.

Players can go with an optic if they need one, but Sleight of Hand is a good final choice because the P90 doesn't have ammo diversity. It has a decent default capacity, but the reload needs a bit of help in Warzone.