Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 received a host of changes across the board, and the LC10 itself received a slight buff to bullet velocity.

The Black Ops Cold War submachine gun is in a good spot within the Warzone Season 3 meta, and players should try it out in their loadouts.

The LC10 was introduced to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone in Season 2 as a brand new submachine gun. Many great stats make it one of the best options in the Warzone Season 3 meta.

The versatile range is one of them due to its superb control and effective damage range by default. Another is decent damage output with a high fire rate.

On its own, the LC10 has some great stats, but players need to use the best attachments available to the submachine gun to reach its full potential.

The best LC10 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Image Via Activision

With any loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3, the idea is to enhance the strengths that a weapon has and compensate for any of the weaknesses. For the LC10, that means capitalizing on the control and range of the weapon, while adding some mobility or damage where possible.

LC10 Attachments

Advertisement

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 13.9" Task Force

: 13.9" Task Force Ammunition : Salvo 52 Rnd Fast Mag

: Salvo 52 Rnd Fast Mag Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Stock: Raider Stock

Agency Suppressor

Almost every weapon has its preferred suppressor, which offers a ton of boosted stats. Players can expect sound suppression, increased effective damage range and bullet velocity, and sometimes recoil control on the LC10.

13.9" Task Force

Barrels tend to be a point of debate in Warzone loadouts, but Task Force barrels are typically the best choice. At the cost of control, players will get bonus damage, increased damage range, and increased bullet velocity.

Salvo 52 Rnd Fast Mag

Almost every Warzone weapon needs an ammunition attachment, and that includes the LC10. Players can use other options, but the Salvo 52 Rnd Fast Mag offers up the most utility for long fights.

Field Agent Grip

To make up for the Task Force barrel, players should use the Field Agent Grip. It provides recoil control to both horizontal and vertical by a reasonable amount.

Raider Stock

The Raider Stock makes the LC10 even more mobile, as it provides increased aim movement speed and sprint-to-fire speed. It's a much-needed mobility attachment.