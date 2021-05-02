Whether it's in Modern Warfare or Black Ops Cold War, the MP5 has been the dominant submachine gun in almost every Warzone meta. However, both versions of the weapon have their own set of attachments that players should utilize.

The MP5 is one of the few weapons that now have duplicates in Warzone. For the most part, players tend to gravitate towards the Black Ops Cold War version of the weapon due to the attachments being at a higher tier stats-wise.

The MP5 itself is built for close-quarter engagements where submachine guns shine. Run-and-gun aggressive players will always feel at home with a well-equipped MP5 due to its speed and accuracy, even at medium ranges. With the right attachments, it shines even more.

The best Cold War MP5 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Image Via Activision

With any loadout in Warzone, the idea is to enhance the strengths of the weapon and compensate for any of the weaknesses. For the MP5, that means enhancing the mobility that players have and compensating for any drop in range.

Best MP5 attachments in Warzone Season 3

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 9.5" Task Force

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: STANAG 50 Rnd Drum

Stock: Raider Stock

Agency Suppressor

Advertisement

The Agency Suppressor is the staple attachment for most weapons in Warzone. It provides many great stat bonuses such as sound suppression, effective damage range, and bullet velocity increases without many setbacks on the muzzle.

9.5" Task Force

Barrel attachments will always be up for debate, but the Task Force is an excellent selection for the MP5 in Black Ops Cold War. It causes extra damage and a more effective damage range. However, the weapon will gain more recoil.

Field Agent Grip

The Field Agent Grip will compensate for the recoil that the Task Force barrel adds. Vertical and horizontal recoils both get a decrease with the underbarrel attachment on the MP5.

STANAG 50 Rnd Drum

Almost all weapons in Warzone need an ammunition attachment, especially with armor in the game. Having a 50 Rnd Drum means players can shred through enemy teams without running out of ammo.

Raider Stock

The Raider Stock is the go-to option for mobility for many weapons in Warzone, including the MP5. Players get sprint-to-fire time, and walking speed increases, as well as boosted walking while aiming speed.