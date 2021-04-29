The PP-19 Bizon is essentially the Modern Warfare version of the Bullfrog in Call of Duty: Warzone. They are both high-capacity submachine guns with a lot of potential, but the PP-19 has been left in the dust since Black Ops Cold War merged into Warzone.

In the past, players have used the PP-19 Bizon for its high capacity capability. It never had the same damage output as weapons like the MP5 submachine gun, but it had close-quarter burst potential. Though it may not be at the same level as the Bullfrog, the PP-19 still has some good features.

Speed is the main positive of the PP-19 Bizon. Because of the control that the weapon has, players can focus on using more speed and capacity attachments. With some additional range, it's a great swap from the usual meta in Warzone Season 3.

What is the best PP-19 Bizon loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3?

With any loadout in Warzone Season 3, the goal is to enhance any of the strengths that a weapon has and compensate for any of its weaknesses.

For the PP-19 Bizon, that means enhancing capacity and speed while compensating for range and potential damage.

Best attachments on the PP-19 Bizon in Warzone Season 3

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : 8.7" Steel

: 8.7" Steel Ammunition : 84 Round Helical Mags

: 84 Round Helical Mags Rear Grip : Stippled Grip Tape

: Stippled Grip Tape Stock: Corvus Skeletal Stock

Monolithic Suppressor

Almost all weapons in Warzone Season 3 have a staple suppressor attachment. On the PP-19 Bizon, the Monolithic Suppressor offers effective damage range bonuses, bullet velocity and sound suppression.

8.7" Steel

This barrel is another PP-19 Bizon attachment that increases stability and the effective damage range of the weapon. It helps balance out the damage or range negative that the submachine gun has by default in Warzone.

84 Round Helical Mags

Ammunition capacity is the main attraction of a weapon like the PP-19 Bizon. So naturally, players should equip the Helical Mags to capitalize on the best aspect of the weapon.

Stippled Grip Tape

The Stippled Grip Tape can be used to compensate for all the previous attachments that removed some speed. It's mainly used for the ADS speed that it provides on the weapon.

Corvus Skeletal Stock

The Corvus Skeletal Stock gives the PP-19 Bizon added mobility on top of more ADS speed. It balances out the submachine gun for close-quarter fights in Warzone.