The best Bullfrog loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 is in full swing, and players are now making new loadouts for weapons such as the Bullfrog submachine gun.

The Bullfrog has some unique characteristics that separate it from other submachine gun options in Warzone. One of its major features is the headshot multiplier. If players can land accurate headshots on enemy players, the Bullfrog's headshots will deal more damage than other submachine guns.

Default magazines on the Bullfrog also have a much higher capacity. The base amount of ammunition is 50 rounds, but players can increase that. 85 rounds are easy to equip, and it makes the Bullfrog a monster of a weapon when up against squads in Warzone. Additional attachments only make the weapon better.

What is the best Bullfrog loadout in Warzone Season 3?

The Bullfrog was underrated in the previous season of Warzone but is making a full return for Season 3 (Image via Activision)

With any loadout in Warzone, the idea is to enhance the strengths of the weapon and compensate for its weaknesses.

For the Bullfrog, that means increasing speed and capacity while compensating for any damage drawbacks on the weapon.

The best attachments on the Bullfrog in Warzone

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 7.4" Task Force

: 7.4" Task Force Ammunition : VDV 85 Rnd Fast Mag

: VDV 85 Rnd Fast Mag Stock : KGB Skeletal Stock

: KGB Skeletal Stock Underbarrel: VDV Speed Grip

GRU Suppressor

The GRU suppressor is a staple attachment in Warzone, and though it may have different names for different classes, they all serve the same purpose. Weapons get an increase in effective damage range, sound suppression, and sometimes bullet velocity.

7.4" Task Force

This barrel offers bullet velocity and effective damage range on the Bullfrog, which is invaluable on any weapon. But more specifically, it gives the Bullfrog more range versatility when playing in Warzone.

VDV 85 Rnd Fast Mag

Magazine capacity is one of the strengths of the Bullfrog, and it doesn't hurt to increase the amount of ammo. 85 rounds on the Bullfrog can tear down an enemy squad of players within Warzone. The additional fast mag aspect will make the ammo a constant stream.

KGB Skeletal Stock

The KGB Skeletal Stock makes weapons faster through ADS aim walking speed and strafe speed. Close-quarter fights become much easier with the stock equipped.

VDV Speed Grip

This is another attachment that will make the Bullfrog faster. It will also make the weapon that much better at closer range. This is the last attachment that makes the weapon competitive against other Warzone submachine guns.