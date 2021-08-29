Call of Duty: Vanguard Champion Hill Alpha all weapons and price

The PlayStation Alpha for Call of Duty: Vanguard recently went live. Even though the mode only includes Champion Hill, it still gave the players a taste of the tried and true gameplay. Coupled with that, they also got to see the new weapons coming to Vanguard and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the latest edition of the annualized military first-person shooter, which is all set to arrive this November on all home consoles and PCs via Battle.Net. Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty: Vanguard takes the series back to its World War II roots.

Rise On Every Front. #Vanguard arrives on November 5th.



Critical intel below👇 pic.twitter.com/Q9NnaFyC1O — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 19, 2021

With the recent Call of Duty: Vanguard Champion Hill Alpha, fans got a chance to see a fraction of the new weapons.

The 12 new weapons coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Call of Duty: Vanguard was developed on the same IW engine introduced with Modern Warfare (2019) and carried over into the Black Ops Cold War (2020). With Call of Duty: Vanguard, the developers are once again revisiting the Second World War, following 2017’s WWII.

Get the upper hand in #ChampionHill by checking out the latest tips and tricks to dominate the #Vanguard Alpha.



Our favorite tip - Teamwork, Teamwork, Teamwork. https://t.co/zPQoSFmc9U pic.twitter.com/IbvN8bnM3k — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 27, 2021

Developers at the Sledgehammer Games have promised 30 unique weapons at launch, and players will get a taste of the roster with the Champion Hill Alpha. There are two different sets of weapons, each representative of the opposing forces of the Second World War.

Each set consists of six weapons - a shotgun, a handgun, an SMG, an LMG, an assault rifle, and a sniper rifle. The handgun and the SMG are available by default, and players can buy a new weapon during the buy round or alternatively upgrade the existing one up to level 10.

The weapons for each set and the prices are available below.

Axis Weapon Set

Revolving Shotgun - $1000

MP - 40 - Free

1911 - Free

MG 42 - $1200

STG 44 - $500

KAR 98K - $1500

Allied Weapon Set

M1928 - Free

BAR - $500

Auto Loading Shotgun - $700

Machine Pistol - Free

3 Line Rifle - $1500

DP27 - $1200

What is Champion Hill mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Champion Hill is the latest addition to the Call of Duty franchise. It’s a unique blend of 2v2 gunfight and battle royal. 12 teams comprising of two players started off with a pool of 12 lives.

After that, two teams are randomly pitted against each other for a minute in 2v2 gunfights. Whenever a player dies, his team’s total count reduces by one, and upon reaching zero, they’re eliminated. This goes on until only one team stands.

Who's coming in clutch?



Share your #Vanguard #CODTopPlays now for a chance to be featured! pic.twitter.com/fm3DdiiVQ8 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 27, 2021

Developers at Sledgehammer Games have also added in a meta-game of economic management. Players gain cash after killing opponents, which can also be found across the map. With this cash, players can upgrade their weapons and add new attachments. They can also buy additional support and perks.

Champion Hill has already become quite famous for its fun and unique gameplay mechanics, and fans are certainly looking forward to jumping in when Call of Duty: Vanguard launches on 5 November 2021.

Sportskeeda Genshin Impact is now on Twitter! Follow for all the latest news, leaks, updates & more!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul