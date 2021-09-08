Call of Duty: Warzone is set to receive new Pacific map

Since Call of Duty: Warzone was released, the Battle Royale has had Verdansk as the core map, but Vanguard will replace that with a new Pacific-based map.

In the time since Warzone was officially released, Verdansk has been the core experience for all players. It was introduced in 2020 when Modern Warfare was still the current Call of Duty. Some changes were made when Black Ops Cold War was integrated into Warzone after its release.

While the map had some changes and brought a few new points of interest to the table, Verdansk was largely the same. The main difference was that it took place in the 1980s rather than the modern-day timelines.

With the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, that timeline will go even further back, and it will no longer be called Verdansk.

Sledgehammer Games details Pacific map that will replace Verdansk in COD: Warzone

Unlike the integration of Black Ops Cold War, the subsequent Warzone integration will not simply take Verdansk to a new timeline. Instead, players will head to the 1940s on an entirely new island for the BR to take place.

There are all kinds of areas where the next Warzone map could have gone for World War 2, but the Pacific has been confirmed as the new location. Everything on the map will be part of an entirely new experience, and Warzone players can finally prepare for a Battle Royale that takes place outside of Verdansk in the Call of Duty series.

Field of view can make a huge difference in Call of Duty (Image via Activision)

Sledgehammer Games outlined some of the visual notes for the new Pacific map in Warzone and what gamers should expect as the new integration begins after Vanguard officially releases.

"Visually, Warzone's Pacific map will be a change of pace from the war-torn environment of Verdansk to something that is more vibrant and alive… and something with plenty of secrets hidden within its beauty. There are also plans for continuous and fresh experiences throughout your time in the Pacific. The island is roughly the size of Verdansk and built based on learnings from the community over nearly two years."

Also Read

In the blog post on the Call of Duty website, the new Pacific map was also confirmed to utilize the same tech and engine as Modern Warfare. That means Warzone players won't need to get used to an entirely new gameplay feel.

Edited by Ravi Iyer