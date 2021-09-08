What is Combat Pacing in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

With the worldwide multiplayer reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard, Combat Pacing has been detailed as one of the new features in the World War 2 installment. The feature promises to add more options and versatility to matchmaking than we've seen in the past.

Combat Pacing is something that players can toggle when choosing their preferred game modes. In the past couple of Call of Duty installments, players have had to choose which modes they want to play and if they want them in Core or Hardcore modes. This has allowed for a more tailored matchmaking experience.

This year though, the matchmaking experience will become even more tailored with the Combat Pacing addition. It's not a combat feature or even a new game mode, but rather another way to customize the matches that players want, including how many opponents they wish to face.

What will Combat Pacing add to Call of Duty: Vanguard?

In essence, Combat Pacing will give players a new way to choose how many opponents they want to face off against in Call of Duty: Vanguard. The number of competitors in each game effectively changes the pace of the match, which is where the name comes in.

Combat Pacing won't simply be a moshpit or ground war mode, both of which have been in Call of Duty in the past. While those modes did add more players, they are simply side options that players can jump into. Pacing is an entire playlist change for Vanguard.

There are three different categories of pacing that players can choose from before they enter the different game modes. Tactical is the first one, which will be the standard 6v6 mode. Then there is Assault, where players can expect 20-28 opponents on the same map.

The third category is labeled Blitz and will by far be the most chaotic. Total player count in Blitz can range from 28 to 48 players on the same map. These were all specifically listed for the first beta, but they will likely remain the same.

All of the Combat Pacing categories in Vanguard will take place on the same map. Rather than having different maps for varying player counts, it's simply a way to let players choose how much chaos they want in the game.

