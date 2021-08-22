Call of Duty: Vanguard leaks, everything we know so far

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to be released later this year in November and will mark an end to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. COD Vanguard is being developed by Sledgehammer Games and will be published by Activision.

With the release of COD Vanguard, Warzone will see a transition similar to the one that happened during the launch of Black Ops Cold War on November 2020.

However, based on the leaks, the transition will be way more drastic this time around. Since the beginning of 2021, players have been calling for something new and different in Warzone.

With Season 4 came Verdansk' 84 but that failed to impress most of the Warzone community as players were tired of the premise, and a simple color grade change from present to retro was not cutting it.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will bring a new map to Warzone

Leaks suggest that an entirely new map is coming to Warzone, which means Verdansk will stop being the main battleground.

Verdansk will be "gone forever" once the #Vanguard integration happens as Vanguard is getting it's own WW2 map which I've been told is around a third bigger.

But honestly, I think we'll see an improved Verdansk again when Infinity Ward returns in 2022. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 19, 2021

Raven Software has not officially given out any notice regarding Verdansk's potential departure, but as the launch date for Call of Duty: Vanguard comes closer, the arrival of a new Warzone map seems imminent.

Call of Duty: Vanguard to include destructive elements in multiplayer and more

One of the significant features of COD Vanguard multiplayer will be the destructible environment. This is very similar to what Battlefield has incorporated, where players can crash buildings over other teams.

To me, it looks like they have just gone a bit OTT with the "destructible enviroments" just for the sake of it.



Every window is boarded up, every alleyway is boarded up, there's a lot of "wooden cover" just so people can shoot it down etc. #Vanguard — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) August 21, 2021

While the destructible environmental feature for Call of Duty: Vanguard is yet to be revealed, popular leaker Okami has confirmed its arrival. Alongside this piece of information, the feature will also be one of the talking points of the new title.

Saw another 2 minutes of Vanguard MP, but at this point I think I'm just going to let you all see it tomorrow and make up your own minds.



I will say that destruction seems to be a big focus. It's not just 1 or 2 items here or there, there are a LOT of destructible elements. — Okami Games (@Okami13_) August 21, 2021

Furthermore, players will see more interesting additions to multiplayer gameplay. All weapons will have ten Gunsmith attachments. So far the highest number of attachments players could equip in a gun is eight (with the help of a perk). However, leaks suggest 10 attachment weapons will soon become a reality.

There is a lot to look forward to and Call of Duty: Vanguard seems to have a ton of content for the regular Call of Duty faithful. Fans are expected to hop back into the franchise after being disappointed for months by Raven Software and Activision.

Also Read: Top 3 quality of life changes that players would want in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul