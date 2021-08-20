Top 3 quality of life changes that players would want in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the upcoming title in the franchise, which is developed by Sledgehammer games and published by Activision.

There are a lot of expectations for the title after the disappointing launch of Call of Duty: WWII, and it seems that Sledgehammer games is ready to deliver. However, there are a few changes that players have long been vying for within Call of Duty. These changes primarily pertain to the current matchmaking process in the game along with customization, challenges and rewards.

Join the #BattleofVerdansk and experience the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard



📅 - 8/19

🕥 - 10:30am PT

📍 - Verdansk pic.twitter.com/N0efSm5nOA — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 16, 2021

3 changes that fans would love to see in Call of Duty: Vanguard

1) Skill Based Match-Making needs to improve

Call of Duty's skill-based matchmaking is quite poorly handled (Image via Call of Duty)

Players have complained a lot about Skill-based match-making and the way it has been handled in previous titles. Call of Duty has a competitive edge along with a casual side.

While the game's competitive aspect is extremely apparent, players have noticed its influence creeping into casual modes as well.

SBMM does not belong in Call of Duty. There should be a ranked playlist for people to sweat in. I’m not trying to play Scuf wielding game fuel chugging demons with szn in their psn on Miami TDM. Also, to the noobies that are gonna cry about this tweet, hold this choppy gunny. — OpTic Scump (@scump) September 19, 2020

When Call of Duty: Cold War was first launched, casual players got pitched against Call of Duty League veterans. They also had to play in lobbies filled with content creators, which ruined the average player's love for the game.

One of the all-time greats of Call of Duty, Scump tweeted that even TDM lobbies are very "sweaty." Fixing this issue would make Call of Duty a significantly less toxic place for newcomers and casuals.

2) Allow customization in the middle of a game

Players would love to have mid-game customization of loadouts as a feature in new Call of Duty games (Image via Call of Duty)

Currently, customization within Call of Duty requires players to prepare their loadout. Once a player enters a game, the loadout is locked and can only be changed by leaving the match.

For a long time, players have been asking for the ability to customize loadouts while the match is in flow.

This means that they should be allowed to change the barrel of the gun or modify perks while the game is underway. Due to unpredictable outcomes, it is not possible to preemptively decide what is suitable for a match.

Therefore, integrating this system into Call of Duty: Vanguard will be a quality update.

3) Additional rewards

Players want multiplayer to provide more challenges with higher rewards (Image via Call of Duty)

Players will also want to see more rewards when it comes to Call of Duty: Vanguard. Call of Duty’s reward system unlocks weapons by ranking them up. However, camos are received by leveling up said weapons.

Currently, the only challenges that players have are in terms of unlocking camos. They need to level up each weapon to reach the diamond camo or ultimately, the dark matter camo.

Other than that, players have the option to unlock prestige emblems by resetting their rank each time it is maxed out. While these are challenging, Call of Duty has not changed this formula for years. The game also added seasonal challenges that might be tough for new players. However, most of them can be completed quite easily by veterans.

The rewards for the seasonal challenges are not very lucrative as they only provide experience points (XP) and a calling card. Players want higher level challenges to yield more rewards.

The game could introduce new camos and emblems that will signify the completion of all the challenges, as that will further incentivize the grind. In short, veterans want challenges that might be hard for a casual player to complete.

Disclaimer: The list is based on the views of the author.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul