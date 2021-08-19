How to unlock the Marshal in Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 5

Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War have just transitioned into the second week of Season 5 and will be adding a new weapon to the game called the Marshal for players to earn. The Marshal is a pistol shotgun hybrid that is the second weapon to be added as part of Warzone and Cold War's Season 5 update. The gun can be collected via in-game challenges or the store bundle in either game. Here's exactly how to unlock the Marshal for free in Warzone or Black Ops: Cold War.

Steps to unlock the Marshal for free in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 5

The Marshal has two methods of unlocking in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, either by completing in-game challenges or by purchasing a store bundle.

The in-game challenges are divided into standard and zombie game mode objectives as follows:

In Black Ops multiplayer or Warzone matches:

Using pistols, get a Headshot kill in 15 different completed matches.

How to unlock the Marshal in Zombies:

Using pistols, kill 30 Disciples while they have at least five Zombies under their control.

For the headshot challenge, players must get one headshot in 15 different games, but progress will only count when players see the games through to completion. Abandoning the game midway will not count as progress towards the challenge.

If grinding out challenges isn't something players are keen on, The “Powder Keg” bundle is also available for purchase for 1,100 CoD Points. The bundle includes:

Legendary Matchlock blueprint for the Marshal

Legendary Classic Marshal weapon charm

Epic Disconnect finishing move

Epic Gray Reaper emblem,

Epic Side by Skull sticker

One battle pass tier skip

Call of Duty fans have a lot to look forward to this week as 2021's Call of Duty Vanguard is all set to be revealed via an in-game event in Warzone.

"On August 19 at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET, the Battle of Verdansk will begin in Call of Duty: Warzone. Join the battle and experience the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard live in-game. Be the first to the fight and be rewarded—report to Call of Duty: Warzone and play in any playlist between 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET and 10:29 a.m. PT / 1:29 p.m. ET and prepare to participate in a limited-time Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP event before the battle begins."

This week is shaping up to be a solid one for Call of Duty fans that they don't want to miss.

