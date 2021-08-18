Black Ops Cold War Season 5 August 17th patch buffs AR Suppressor and fixes Zombie mode issues

Treyarch is already releasing updates to Black Ops Cold War Season 5. The August 17th patch for the first-person shooter title is primarily meant to tackle bugs and issues from the newer game modes and events added as part of Season 5. However, it does contain a change to AR suppressors that roll back the nerfs introduced on day one.
Here's a detailed list of all changes shipped as part of Black Ops Cold War's August 17th update.
Black Ops Cold War's August 17th update patch notes
Global changes
Weapon Tuning
- Assault Rifles (All)
- Reduced Bullet Velocity penalty on Agency Suppressor attachment from -30% to -15%.
Create-a-Class
- Custom Mods
- Full Custom Mod support added for Launchers, Special weapons, and Melee weapons [August 12].
Multiplayer changes
Stability
- Double Agent
- Fixed various stability issues encountered in Double Agent.
Zombies
Stability
- Fixed stability issues related to the Death Perception Perk, Outbreak World Events, Outbreak Jump Pads, and the Disciple enemy.
Outbreak
- Gameplay
- Added improvements to the triggering conditions for the Omega Helicopter.
- Addressed an issue that prevented the player from receiving the correct amount of Salvage from the Omega Helicopter when Death Perception is equipped.
- Addressed an issue that caused the Omega Helicopter to unintentionally spawn and activate on initial player spawn locations.
- Objectives
- Addressed an issue that prevented the Holdout Objective lighting from turning off after completing the Objective in Collateral.
- Addressed an issue that prevented the Disciple's drain attack beam from appearing when used against Objective targets.
Equipment
- LT53 Kazimir
- Salvage cost reduced from 2,000 to 1,500 [August 12].
- Addressed an issue that allowed duplication of the LT53 Kazimir
Pack-a-Punch
- Players can now prevent the application of Pack-a-Punch camos on weapons by using a melee attack on the Pack-a-Punch Machine before packing the weapon [August 12].
- Players can also lock in the Pack-a-Punch Tier I or Tier II camo by using a melee attack on the machine after packing the weapon to their preferred tier.
Accessibility
- Added “Train Inbound” notification to subtitles when a train is approaching in “Mauer der Toten” for players with hearing loss [August 12].
Cold War Season 5's second weapon, "The Marshal," is scheduled to drop on August 18th. Players can get their hands on it by either completing in-game objectives/challenges or buying it with real cash.
The weapon can also be dual-wielded in Zombies, making it a fun addition to Black Ops Cold War.
