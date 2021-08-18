Black Ops Cold War Season 5 August 17th patch buffs AR Suppressor and fixes Zombie mode issues

Treyarch is already releasing updates to Black Ops Cold War Season 5. The August 17th patch for the first-person shooter title is primarily meant to tackle bugs and issues from the newer game modes and events added as part of Season 5. However, it does contain a change to AR suppressors that roll back the nerfs introduced on day one.

Here's a detailed list of all changes shipped as part of Black Ops Cold War's August 17th update.

Black Ops Cold War's August 17th update patch notes

Global changes

Weapon Tuning

Assault Rifles (All)

Reduced Bullet Velocity penalty on Agency Suppressor attachment from -30% to -15%.

Create-a-Class

Custom Mods

Full Custom Mod support added for Launchers, Special weapons, and Melee weapons [August 12].

Multiplayer changes

Stability

Double Agent

Fixed various stability issues encountered in Double Agent.

Zombies

Stability

Fixed stability issues related to the Death Perception Perk, Outbreak World Events, Outbreak Jump Pads, and the Disciple enemy.

Outbreak

Gameplay

Added improvements to the triggering conditions for the Omega Helicopter.

Addressed an issue that prevented the player from receiving the correct amount of Salvage from the Omega Helicopter when Death Perception is equipped.

Addressed an issue that caused the Omega Helicopter to unintentionally spawn and activate on initial player spawn locations.

Objectives

Addressed an issue that prevented the Holdout Objective lighting from turning off after completing the Objective in Collateral.

Addressed an issue that prevented the Disciple's drain attack beam from appearing when used against Objective targets.

Equipment

LT53 Kazimir

Salvage cost reduced from 2,000 to 1,500 [August 12].

Addressed an issue that allowed duplication of the LT53 Kazimir

Pack-a-Punch

Players can now prevent the application of Pack-a-Punch camos on weapons by using a melee attack on the Pack-a-Punch Machine before packing the weapon [August 12].

Players can also lock in the Pack-a-Punch Tier I or Tier II camo by using a melee attack on the machine after packing the weapon to their preferred tier.

Accessibility

Added “Train Inbound” notification to subtitles when a train is approaching in “Mauer der Toten” for players with hearing loss [August 12].

The Marshal Shotgun in Black Ops Cold War (Image via Activision)

Cold War Season 5's second weapon, "The Marshal," is scheduled to drop on August 18th. Players can get their hands on it by either completing in-game objectives/challenges or buying it with real cash.

The weapon can also be dual-wielded in Zombies, making it a fun addition to Black Ops Cold War.

Also read: Best Tec-9 loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 5

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh