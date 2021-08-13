All weapon balancing changes in Black Ops Cold War Season 5 detailed

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season 5 is finally here and the everlasting quest for weapon balance continues. Developer Treyarch has introduced a bunch of changes to almost every weapon in the game, primarily focusing on Cold War's assault rifles and pistols. These balancing efforts have seen changes made to the FFAR, Groza, XM4 and more. Here's everything players need to know to stay ahead of the curve regarding gun balancing changes in Cold War Season 5.

List of all weapon changes in Black Ops Cold War Season 5

Black Ops Cold War weapon tuning

Cold War assault rifles (All)

Reduced Bullet Velocity penalty on Agency Suppressor attachment from -30% to -15%

Reduced Bullet Velocity penalty on Suppressor attachment from -15% to -8%

XM4

Increased Reload Quickness from 2.6 sec to 2.5 sec

Increased Vertical Recoil Control bonus on Infantry Compensator from +12% to +15%

Reduced Horizontal Recoil Control penalty on Infantry Compensator from -8% to -5%

Increased Reload Quickness on Jungle-Style Mag from +20% to +30%

Removed ADS Time penalty from 40 Rnd Speed Mag

Reduced extra ammo of 40 Rnd Speed Mag from +10 to +5

Changed Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag attachment to 45 Rnd Fast Mag

Reduced ADS Time penalty on 45 Rnd Fast Mag from -25% to -12%

Replaced SAS Mag Clamp with unique “B-Ops Mini Clamp” attachment. This attachment increases Reload Quickness by 50%, improves ADS Time by 10% and provides an additional starting magazine but reduces magazine ammo from 30 to 25.

QBZ-83

Reduced vertical recoil by 10%

FFAR 1

Now deals 30 damage out to 12.7 meters for higher damage at short range

Increased Hip Fire Accuracy by 14%

Reduced Sprint-to-Fire Time penalty on Tiger Team Spotlight from -10% to -5%

Reduced Aim Walking Movement Speed penalty on 21.2” Ranger Barrel from -20% to -5%

Reduced Effective Damage Range bonus on 19.5” Reinforced Heavy Barrel from +100% to +40%

Reduced Effective Damage Range bonus on 19.5” Task Force Barrel from +50% to +20%

Reduced Effective Damage Range bonus on 20.3” Takedown Barrel from +150% to +80%

Groza

Reduced vertical recoil by 15%

Reduced weapon movement when walking in ADS

Moved Iron Sights view farther away from the player camera

Increased Horizontal Recoil Control bonus on Spetsnaz Grip from +17% to +25%

Increased Vertical Recoil Control bonus on Spetsnaz Grip from +7% to +15%

Increased ADS Time bonus on Spetsnaz Field Grip from +15% to +30%

Reduced Flinch Resistance mitigation on Spetsnaz Field Grip from +80% to +70%

Increased Sprint-to-Fire Time bonus on KGB Pad from +30% to +50%

Reduced Hip Fire Accuracy penalty on KGB Pad from -30% to -20%

FARA 83

Reduced initial recoil when firing the weapon

Moved Iron Sights view farther away from the player camera

C58

Overhauled recoil system

Improved weapon visibility when initially firing

Increased Effective Damage Range from 25.4m to 30.48m

Reduced Effective Damage Range penalty on Suppressor attachment from -15% to -8%

KSP 45

Reduced Effective Damage Range from 25.4m to 22.86m

Slowed burst fire delay from 0.066 to 0.083

LC10

Reduced medium damage range from 50.8m to 45.72m

Increased recoil on the first and 12th bullets

Cold War Pistols (All)

Dual Wield

Reduced movement speed by 5%

Reduced strafe speed by 5%

Edited by Sabine Algur