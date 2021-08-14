The best EM2 loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 5

The EM2 is the latest assault rifle in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War which was released with the Season 5 update this week. It has some interesting stats and a unique feature to set it apart from other AR options.

There have been many assault rifles added to Black Ops Cold War so far, and each has something that sets them apart. The EM2 is a weapon requiring good handling and accuracy to be utilized truly, and that's due to its nature.

Like the C58 or even the AK-47, the EM2 is a slower-firing AR that hits harder with each bullet. It also has some reliable range stats and is more well-rounded than weapons like the C58, based on the slow fire rate.

The unique aspect of the EM2 is the low zoom sight that comes built into the weapon. It allows players to save an attachment slot because a red dot or a microflex won't be as necessary. However, that can change depending on the loadout that players have for their rifle in Black Ops Cold War.

Best attachments for the EM2 in Black Ops Cold War Season 5

Attachments that gamers choose should be based on further controlling the EM2 and backing up the range that it already has. Excellent attachments can make a huge difference.

Attachments for the EM2 in Black Ops Cold War Season 5

Muzzle : SOCOM Eliminator

: SOCOM Eliminator Barrel : 26.3" Takedown

: 26.3" Takedown Underbarrel : Field Agent Foregrip

: Field Agent Foregrip Handle : Airborne Elastic Wrap

: Airborne Elastic Wrap Magazine: 30 Rnd

One of the first attachments to stabilize the recoil on the EM2 is a muzzle, which is called the SOCOM Eliminator. It will reduce the vertical recoil and make the weapon more controllable.

The 26.3" Takedown barrel will capitalize on the weapon's range and add even more range to work with. Players can expect some great range increases without too many stat downsides.

Field Agent Foregrips are a standard for most assault rifles, and they increase the control for both horizontal and vertical recoil. The attachment is simple and effective.

Airborne Elastic Wraps are also fantastic, as they add flinch resistance, high ADS speed, and the ability to drop shot accurately.

Finally, users should use the 30 Rnd magazine. It's necessary for longer firefights and won't affect weapon handling.

