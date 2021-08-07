How to unlock the EM2 assault rifle in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 5 is right around the corner, and the EM2 is one of the weapons that have been confirmed for the launch of new content. This time around, players will have a new submachine gun and an assault rifle to check out.

The EM2 is an assault rifle that has a bullpup design, much like the QBZ that is already in the game. Based on its descriptions, the EM2 may act very similar to the C52, which was an assault rifle released in Season 4. That weapon was based on a slow fire rate, with high damage on each shot.

Players who want to use the EM2 should expect a similar playstyle. However, the rate of fire and recoil will be more moderate. As described in the Activision blog, the EM2 is a:

"... full-auto assault rifle. Well-rounded British rifle with good firing control. Built in low-zoom optic improves accuracy. Slower fire rate with reliable range."

Until the weapon is released, the player base won't know exactly how the weapon acts. Having said that, the built-in low-zoom optic sounds like a new way to shake up the assault rifle class. Before anything else, though, players must first unlock the assault rifle itself.

How to unlock and use the EM2 in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War

The EM2 is set to be the easiest weapon to obtain in Season 5, as long as players are willing to invest a little bit of time into the game.

All the season-launch weapons are initially tied to the Battle Pass, and the EM2 is no different.

The EM2 is earned through the Battle Pass at tier 15, which is much faster than the tier 31 required for the new TEC-9 submachine gun.

Players who want the EM2 should act quickly to earn it, as it won't be so easy to obtain after Season 5 comes to a close.

When a season ends, the Battle Pass weapons, which are always free, will be linked to a challenge in order to unlock them. They are typically more of a hassle than simply earning the weapons through the Battle Pass tiers.

Regardless, players can begin grinding for the new content starting on August 12, when the new season goes live for everyone.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh