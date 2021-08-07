How to unlock the TEC-9 SMG in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War

Season 5 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone has been announced, and the TEC-9 is one of its new confirmed weapons. The gun is one of two weapons that will be released as Season 5 itself launches.

The TEC-9 is already confirmed as a brand new submachine gun. Unlike many of the previous submachine gun additions to Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, the TEC-9 will be an SMG that is based around steady fire at range rather than rapid fire at close-quarters. Players can still use the TEC-9 at close quarters, but Treyarch has already described the new weapon as more range-focused.

As described by Treyarch, the TEC-9 is a:

"... semi-auto submachine gun. Improved accuracy from longer ranges with low recoil and slower fire rate. Good damage output with moderate range."

The weapon will likely be similar to the LC10 submachine gun, which is a top-tier choice in Black Ops Cold War, or even the Milano, which is great in both games.

How to unlock and use the TEC-9 in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Unlocking the new TEC-9 submachine gun in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War is easy as long as players are willing to put a little bit of time into the game.

Like the rest of the season-launch weapons that have been released in the past, the TEC-9 is tied to the Battle Pass. Although most of the Battle Pass requires payment to be used, the weapons are free for everyone who reaches the respective tiers.

The TEC-9 is unlocked later than the new EM2 assault rifle, which is also in the Battle Pass. Players need to reach tier 31 for the new submachine gun. From there, the weapon is theirs to use.

After Season 5 comes to a close in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, the TEC-9 will still be available to unlock. However, there will be a challenge linked to it instead of a tier that needs to be reached. Playing through Battle Pass tiers tends to be the easier route.

Season 5 of Warzone and Black Ops Cold War will officially launch on August 12, 2021.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh