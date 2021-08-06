Black Ops Cold War Season 5 to bring 5 new multiplayer maps for different game modes

Black Ops Cold War Season 5 is around the corner and a bunch of new content awaits. Apart from the regular additions of a few weapons and operator skins, Black Ops Cold War will receive a lot of new maps that will be littered across multiple game modes. From 6v6 to 2v2 maps, Treyarch will be adding five new arenas for players to rumble in. Here's a look at the new maps and which game modes they'll be a part of in Black Ops Cold War Season 5.

5 new Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Season 5 maps listed

Source: Call of Duty Blog

1. Echelon (6v6, Launch)

Echelon as previewed by Activision

Set at Teufelsberg – also known as “Devil’s Mountain” – in Berlin, Echelon sees operators fighting through the rain and ash in the aftermath of Perseus’ latest operation.

From either infiltration point, players will fight to control the central control room inside the main dome, a natural hotbed for combat that gets even hotter in objective game modes.

2) Slums (6v6, Launch)

Slums as previewed by Activision

First introduced in Black Ops II, Slums is set deep within Panama City, where a town square featuring a central fountain invites long-range combat across lanes and plenty of aerial Scorestreak bombardments.

3) Showroom (2v2 and 3v3, Launch)

Showroom as previewed by Activision

Showroom is a small-scale map built for Gunfight and Face Off variants. Showroom is set in the cordoned-off Stacks emporium within the long-abandoned mall in New Jersey, The Pines.

The map specializes in close quarters combat, which is sure to keep players' heads on a swivel at all times.

Gunfight Tournament fans can expect Showroom to have a big summer blowout later this season as the location of a future tournament.

4) Drive-In (6v6, In-Season)

Drive-In as previewed by Activision

Remastered for the first time in honor of its 10-year anniversary as part of the Black Ops Annihilation Map Pack, Drive-In features close-quarter fights and powerful overwatch points, particularly around the big screen of the Galactic Drive-In, where snipers and other long-range weapons can shine.

5. Zoo (6v6, In-Season)

Zoo as previewed by Activision

Zoo, whose original version was part of Black Ops’ second DLC pack Escalation, has been brought back for Black Ops Cold War. The monorail provides an incredible vantage point for players as an alternative to the souvenir shop's close quarters.

