How to play Black Ops Cold War multiplayer and Zombies for free in July

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is gearing up for another free access period for both Multiplayer and Zombies.

One of the best ways to sell a game is to let people try it out first. Whether there is a beta for players to enjoy or simply a free trial, they love getting their hands on the game for a short time to help decide if they will buy it.

Black Ops Cold War has done this multiple times. Gamers have been given free access for weekends and entire weeks at times. Once more, the most recent Call of Duty is providing that opportunity.

Black Ops Cold War free access (July 2021)

Season 4's roadmap includes plenty of new content and this free access period (Image via Activision)

The upcoming free access period for Black Ops Cold War will occur from Thursday, July 22nd through Thursday, July 29th. That is a whole week for players to try it at no cost.

Season 4's roadmap includes plenty of new content and this free access period. The exact start and end times have yet to be announced but should be provided closer to the event.

As mentioned by Activision, the Black Ops Cold War free access period will feature various experiences across Multiplayer and Zombies, including some new content that came with Season 4.

Players jumping in for the free week will be able to take advantage of playlists, including the new map Rush and the entire new Zombies map known as Mauer Der Toten.

Also, the free access period for Black Ops Cold War will carry over to Warzone. Those who play this game but not Black Ops Cold War can dive in with their weapons and level progress intact.

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone S4 Reloaded



The Details

launch July 15



Place:

Berlin



-New Weapons & items

•Kazimir Grenade causes a Black Hole like effect.

•CRBR-S Energy-based PistolEffect.

•Mule Kick Allows you to carry 3 Weapons.



Free Cold War access

July 22 - July 29 pic.twitter.com/XOY8Ol8RQk — WeRunFromLlamas!!! (@WeRunfromllamas) July 12, 2021

Any progress earned during the free access period will automatically carry over to Warzone. It will not be erased or removed after the Black Ops Cold War free access week has ended.

Activision is also are asking players to stay tuned for more info regarding the exactly available playlists during the free access period and instructions on how to download it across all platforms.

Edited by Ravi Iyer