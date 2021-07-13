Black Ops Cold War players can now play paintball in-game

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is back with another mid-season update, and players are heading towards a huge content drop on July 15th when the update finally arrives.

From new operators taking the story arc forward to new weapons and the return of old maps, this mid-season update has it all. There is also a new game mode in the Black Ops Cold War multiplayer playlist that is raising some eyebrows.

The return of Black Ops II map Rush has brought in a unique idea for the devs at Treyarch. Rush is set on a paintball course and it is a rather small 6v6 map. To commemorate the "paintball season," Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War players will have a chance to play a new game mode: Paintball Moshpit.

Play Paintball Moshpit on Rush later this season (Image via Activision)

Paintball Moshpit will be released later on in the season and will be playable across various maps that Treyarch will reveal later on. The mode will feature sound effects and visuals associated with real-life paintball matches, and the idea does sound fun.

Welcome Capture the Flag to Black Ops Cold War

Capture the Flag is quite the old multiplayer experience, and any veteran Call of Duty player will remember it fondly. There are two very specific dynamics in this mode: offense and defense.

Any team that prioritizes a single objective will not benefit in this upcoming Black Ops Cold War mode. The objective is to capture the enemy team's flag and bring it to the home base, which is what confirms the capture. Players also have to defend their own flag from getting captured.

Call of Duty WWII screen capture of Capture the Flag mode (Image via YouTube)

No flags will be captured if both the teams steal each other's flag. Players have to kill the enemy flag bearer, return their flag to the base and then capture the enemy flag.

It is a respawn mode and it is as much fun as it is chaotic. Ideally, the first team to capture three flags wins a round. Capture the Flag should be released with the launch of Season 4 Reloaded in Black Ops Cold War.

