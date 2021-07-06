Best loadout for the Krig 6 in Black Ops Cold War S&D

The Krig 6 in Black Ops Cold War Search and Destroy is by far one of the best options in the game, and it can be a problem for the other team at nearly any range.

There are a lot of positives to the Krig 6 that most weapons simply can't match. It has superior recoil control compared to the other assault rifles in Black Ops Cold War, and it has some fantastic damage to match.

The damage per shot isn't insane, but the fire rate with the great control makes up for it.

Attachments for the Search and Destroy Krig 6 loadout aren't too different than loadouts for other modes, but there are small differences. Search and Destroy is very different than any other respawn game mode in Black Ops Cold War, and for that reason, some of the most used attachments won't apply.

This class will be specifically tailored to a no respawn mode like S&D.

Best attachments for the Krig 6 in Black Ops Cold War S&D

With any loadout in Black Ops Cold War, the goal is to enhance the strengths of a given weapon and compensate for its weaknesses.

For the Krig 6, that means beefing up the control even more and adding some mobility.

Barrel : 19.7" Ranger

: 19.7" Ranger Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Handle : Airborne Elastic Wrap

: Airborne Elastic Wrap Stock : Raider Stock

: Raider Stock Optic: Microflex LED

In Black Ops Cold War, bullet velocity is one of the best stats to increase on any weapon, and the Krig 6 is no different. The 19.7" Ranger Barrel will give the Krig 6 double the bullet velocity when compared to normal stats, and that can make the weapon feel entirely different.

Field Agent Grips or Spetsnaz Grips are the standard in Black Ops Cold War and even Warzone. They increase the horizontal and vertical recoil control and on a Krig 6, that means the weapon will be nearly recoil free.

Serpent wraps are usually the best handles due to the speed lost for strafing with the Airborne Elastic Wrap, but with the Raider Stock to balance, it's a great pick. It adds the most ADS speed, flinch resistance, and the ability to dropshot.

Players forget about stocks in Black Ops Cold War, but a Raider Stock will provide strafe speed and sprint to fire speed. It makes peeking corners far easier and the control of the weapon will feel much faster.

Optics are always a choice and players could look for a magazine increase or a muzzle instead, but extra capacity isn't needed much of the time. Instead, a Microflex LED is going to make shots feel far more accurate in Search and Destroy.

