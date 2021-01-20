The Krig-6 is becoming one of the go to weapons for players in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Since the nerf of the DMR and the decimation of "DMRZone," Warzone players have been looking for a new meta. There are many players that want to use Black Ops Cold War weapons instead of reverting to those of Modern Warfare.

The Krig-6 is one of Black Ops Cold War's most dependable assault rifles. That dependability exists within COD: Warzone as well. It may just be the best BOCW weapon in the battle royale for the time being.

The best Krig-6 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Image via Activision

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 19.7” Ranger

19.7” Ranger Optic: Visiontech 2x

Visiontech 2x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Magazine: Stanag 50 Rnd

The Krig-6 is designed to dominate at longer ranges. COD: Warzone has the perfect battlefield to put it use. The Agency Suppressor keeps it off the radar and increases the weapon's damage range.

The barrel attachment joins in on the damage range boosts, also increasing fire rate. The Visiontech 2x Optic is a clean sight that will make hitting shots at any distance a breeze.

The Field Agent Grip underbarrel attachment makes the controllability and accuracy of the Krig-6 even better. Couple that with the increased ammo of the Stanag 50 Rnd, and mowing down entire teams before reloading won't be an issue.

Equipment

Image via Activision

Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Stun Grenade

With the right weapon, equipment can either be unimportant or complimentary to the loadout. Going with the meta is never a bad choice, especially when the primary focus of this Warzone class is the mighty Krig-6.

The C4 can take out vehicles, clear buildings and corners, and just do some straight up damage. The Stun Grenade helps with pushes and escapes, disorienting other Warzone players long enough to make a move.

Perks

Image via Activision

Perk 1: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Perk 2: Ghost

Ghost Perk 3: Amped

For the first Perk, Cold-Blooded works well. It helps with the stealth aspect of Warzone. The player is already off the radar when firing, so why not stay out of sight from AI-targeting systems and thermals.

Ghost is an essential Warzone Perk. It keeps the player off of enemy UAVs, Radar Drones, and Heartbeat Sensors. Advanced UAV will still pick up the player, but not show the direction they are facing. Being incognito is important in Warzone.

The third Perk can be rotated out per player preference, but Amped never hurts to have on hand. It makes switching weapons quicker and allows faster use of equipment. Depending on the secondary weapon, this could help clean up kills in no time.