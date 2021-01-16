'DMRzone' is no more. A nerf has finally been given to the DRM in Call of Duty: Warzone.

For quite some time, Warzone players have questioned when a nerf would be coming for a couple of Black Ops Cold War weapons in the game. They can finally rejoice.

At long last, the DMR has been taken down a peg. Now, a new weapon has finally emerged and taken its rightful place as the top Warzone. The FFAR 1 from Black Ops Cold War is the gun to use.

The best gun in Call of Duty: Warzone after the DMR nerf

The FFAR 1 has come close to meta status in Warzone after the shut down of 'DMRzone.' It is finally the most solid choice for an assault rifle. The FFAR 1 is a nice mid-range weapon but can be adjusted for longer or even shorter ranges.

FFAR feels godly get ready for a new clip today! — Simp Boys (@SimpBoys1) January 15, 2021

It fires very fast, has decent mobility, and there aren't many negatives to mention regarding its control. Players have been pairing it up with the Kar98k and morphing it into an SMG of sorts instead of a standard AR.

Others have given it damage and range boosting attachments. It is extremely versatile and has no problem excelling in any of the situations the player wants to use it in Warzone.

This weapon has received its own buffs and nerfs before, so it should be noted that things can change at any time. If it receives any other changes, another weapon could easily take its place as the top gun in Warzone.

Until that happens, the best way to use the FFAR 1 is as intended. Attach it with a medium-range option and see it dominate from there. It will rack up kills and victories with its most favorable loadout.

Best FFAR 1 Attachments for Warzone

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 19.5″ Reinforced Heavy

19.5″ Reinforced Heavy Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag

Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag Rear Grip: SASR Jungle Grip

Overall, with these attachments, the medium-range aspect of Warzone will be locked down. This doesn't take away from the FFAR 1's effectiveness in other instances, however.

It can still do damage at longer ranges if a player has great aim. It can also rip players apart in close quarters combat if they don't have one of the more powerful SMGs.

For the time being, the FFAR 1 is hands down the best gun in Warzone.