In the right hands, the FFAR can easily become the most dangerous weapon used throughout Verdansk and other maps in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The FFAR is an assault rifle with amazing movement speed and very low recoil. It is one of the easiest weapons to snap from enemy to enemy.

In Warzone, the DMR is running things. If a nerf ever comes in and causes DMRzone to go extinct, the FFAR has a good chance at becoming a top dog.

Best FFAR loadout for Call of Duty: Warzone

Attachments

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 19.5″ Reinforced Heavy

19.5″ Reinforced Heavy Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Ammunition: Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag

Salvo 50 Rnd Fast Mag Rear Grip: SASR Jungle Grip

These attachments allow the FFAR to dominate at medium-range combat. Those who hit their shots can still do some serious damage from long distances. It will hold its own quite well in close-quarter encounters.

The FFAR might become the new meta once the DMR and Mac 10 get nerfed... again.👀



This 2nd guys death comm caught me off guard.😂#CallofDuty #ColdWar #Warzone #gaming pic.twitter.com/uJ7Xz7Jl6B — JoeBob (@JoebobJW) January 10, 2021

Naturally, the agency suppressor is the first attachment choice. This keeps the Warzone player off the radar and increases damage range. There are no setbacks whatsoever.

The barrel option couples with the muzzle quite well. It increases bullet velocity and gives a slight boost to the damage range. This makes it easier to line up shots at a distance.

The field agent grip helps with the decent recoil. Controlling the FFAR will be a breeze. On top of that, the jungle grip increases flinch resistance and ADS time, making it a speedy weapon.

Lastly, the ammunition attachment will reduce the need to reload so often. It means more Warzone opponents can be put down before a new clip needs placed into the weapon. When reloading does occur, the fast mag helps make it quicker.

Remainder of FFAR Loadout

The rest of the FFAR loadout in Warzone should come as no surprise. Overkill should be one of the chosen perks. This will allow for a sniper or other longer-range weapon to ensure coverage across the entirety of Verdansk.

Ghost is usually necessary in Warzone but can be swapped for overkill in this instance. The other perk choices are truly up to the player. When it comes to equipment, however, the meta is the way to go. Pack a C4 and stun grenades, and this FFAR loadout is complete.