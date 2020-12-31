When are nerfs for the DMR 14 and MAC 10 coming to Warzone?

Black Ops Cold War integrated with Warzone at the start of Season One and players have noticed that some weapons just aren't balanced.

The meta has shifted from the vast array of Modern Warfare weapons to a select number of Black Ops Cold War weapons. The DMR 14 and MAC 10 have taken over Warzone.

Some players and streamers have gone as far as to call the game 'DMRZone' because the DMR 14 is the only weapon to be used. The MAC 10 is still prevalent, though, taking over the SMG category. At this point, many are demanding a nerf.

@Activision Nerf DMR and Mac 10. You guy’s as a company don’t give a damn about giving us (custumors) a balanced game. This is just crazy to me. — Higor Dasilv4 (@Momentzs) December 30, 2020

When is a nerf for the DMR 14 and MAC 10 coming in Warzone?

A new round of Warzone leaks has come out. A hot topic in these recent leaks are the upcoming nerfs for the DMR 14 and MAC 10.

Right now, players will be hard pressed to travel across Verdansk without catching bullets from one of these two weapons. A nerf is apparently on its way, but will that be enough to stop these juggernaut guns?

Lots of rumors going around about the DMR and MAC receiving a nerf today.



Haven’t heard it from any sources worth noting though. — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) December 29, 2020

Reliable Call of Duty leaks account ModernWarzone touched on the subject. Many rumors were spread regarding the nerfs for these weapons in Warzone. Of course, the day they were rumored to happen has passed with no nerf taking place.

Just casually informing you of updates to #Warzone since Call of Duty apparently doesn’t.



It’s honestly strange. This was a very small update, would’ve been easy to inform us and include a small list of “patch notes.” — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) December 29, 2020

Of course, that doesn't mean the nerfs for the MAC 10 and DMR 14 won't happen. At this point, they have to, whether there are leaks and rumors about them or not. It all just depends on when Treyarch gets around to it.

More than likely, these nerfs will take place during the next weekly update. Treyarch would be labeled as mad if they kept these weapons as unbalanced as they are.

In addition to nerfing the MAC 10 and DMR 14 in Warzone, they would also consider buffing some of the other Black Ops Cold War weapons. It just makes sense, in order to truly feel the integration between the games.