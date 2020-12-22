The best DMR 14 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

The DMR 14 has quickly become one of the best weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone. After Black Ops Cold War: Season One released, all of its weapons integrated with Warzone. That means Call of Duty: Warzone players can choose of a loadout made from either Black Ops Cold War or Modern Warfare.

Some of the Black Ops Cold War weapons do not translate well over to the battle royale mode that is Warzone. The DMR 14, however, exceeded all expectations. The best loadout sees it become a damage-dealing, controllable freak of a weapon.

The best DMR 14 loadout for Call of Duty: Warzone

Image via Activision

Attachments

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Underbarrell: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Barrel: 20.8 Task Force

20.8 Task Force Ammunition: Salvo 40 Rnd Fast Mag

This attachment loadout for the DMR 14 makes it a deadly medium to long range weapon. Its recoil is drastically improved, which allows consistent headshots with the Axial Arms 3x. Two fast headshots will net a kill, leaving the other Warzone player with no time to escape.

Having a silencer in Warzone is a necessity. The Agency Silencer sees it receive a damage range boost, while keeping the DMR 14's shots off the radar. With no negatives, this silencer is one of the best options.

The Field Agent Foregrip targets the recoil aspect, while the Task Force Barrel attachment adds to the DMR 14's damage output. This is where it becomes a nightmare for opposing Warzone players at medium range.

Then comes the Ammunition attachment. The Salvo 40 Rnd Fast Mag makes reloading quicker and boosts the starting magazine size. This makes taking out multiple enemies before needing to reload much easier.

Secondary - Gallo SA12

Image via Activision

The DMR 14 is made to destroy Warzone players from a distance. Only those will incredible reflexes and wild hipfire accuracy will make any use of it up close. That is why the Gallo SA12 is the best option for a secondary weapon. When an enemy pushes and gets a bit too close for comfort, pull out this semi-automatic shotgun and put them down.

Perks and Equipment

Image via Activision

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Ghost

Ghost Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: C4

C4 Tactical: Stun Grenade

Black Ops Cold War Wildcards are not usable in Warzone. Therefore, only the standard amount of Perks are allowed. Choose Double Time to increase running speed. Ghost is a must in Warzone. Lastly, Amped allows for switching weapons much quicker.

In Warzone, the C4 is still the meta, even after some changes. It is perfect for clearing buildings, setting up traps, or taking down vehicles. The Stun Grenade works in a similar way, just without the killing blow. It will keep opponents at bay long enough for the player to move in and finish them off.