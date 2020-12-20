Black Ops Cold War loadouts are now available in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Some of the best weapons to use in Warzone now come from Black Ops Cold War. The opposite can be said as well. There are plenty of weapons to avoid from the Black Ops Cold War roster.

Integration with COD: Warzone has been an anticipated venture and it has finally been fulfilled. That doesn't mean that every piece of Black Ops Cold War works well within Warzone.

Top 5 Black Ops Cold War weapons to avoid in Warzone

#5 - Type 63

Image via Activision

In the Black Ops Cold War beta, the Type 63 was absolutely disgusting. It received a wild amount of nerfs, which saw the weapon basically become useless.

In terms of other weapons, it can still hold its own in the longer distanced battles of COD: Warzone. It definitely is not the first choice players should look at when deciding what weapon to snag from a loadout drop, however.

#4 - M82

Image via Activision

Unfortunately, the M82 is a forgotten Black Ops Cold War weapon. It won't serve anyone well in Warzone either. While it is not a bad sniper rifle by any means, the others just blow it out of the water.

Unless players are going for challenges with this weapon, it is best left in the locker. The Tundra and Pellington are far beyond the M82 sniper rifle in terms of usability.

#3 - QBZ-83

Image via Activision

This is another example of a forgotten Black Ops Cold War gun. The QBZ-83 truly has no issues. The other weapons in the assault rifle category are just so much better, though.

When compared to those or even some of the assault rifles from Modern Warfare that Warzone players will be using, this AR will be outplayed nearly every single time. It will take a master Warzone player to put this to use against the other arsenals dropping in.

#2 - MAC-10

Image via Activision

The MAC-10 is one of the newer weapons, arriving with Black Ops Cold War Season One. It is a solid submachine gun. In Warzone however, it won't do the trick.

The MAC-10 is meant for running and gunning across the small maps of Black Ops Cold War, putting together insane streaks. Warzone rarely allows that type of gameplay. Destroy with it in multiplayer, but leave it alone in Warzone.

#1 - KSP 45

Image via Activision

The KSP 45 is regarded as one of the worst weapons in Black Ops Cold War. The burst submachine gun simply goes untouched. In multiplayer, it is utterly worthless.

There is nothing that would change that worthlessness into usefulness in Warzone. The KSP 45 should be avoided at all costs, due to its strange functions, and inability to really be masterful in any situation.