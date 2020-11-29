A COD: Warzone player is surprised to find he has won even after being eliminated.

The entire ordeal seems confusing at first. Watching the clip closely however, shows exactly what goes down. It is not every day that a COD: Warzone player dies in a Solo match and still ends up with the victory.

It happens in Squads and Duos all the time. Players die and their teammates clutch it. It's crazy to think about this happening in a Solo queue. COD: Warzone is known for its crazy moments, but this one might just take the cake.

COD: Warzone player wins despite dying

Image via its_iron

This situation happens to popular Twitch streamer "its_iron" during a typical game of COD: Warzone. The final moments of the game came down to a 1v1. Its_iron was driving in, hoping to get an angle on the last opponent.

The streamer is dispatched from his vehicle and downed. He has a self-revive, but assumes that match will be over seeing as the final enemy is standing right in front of him.

As he expresses to his chat, its_iron was unaware that the last opponent called in an airstrike on his location. The killcam plays and shows the bomb being dropped and him being eliminated.

Moments later, he sees his chat mentioning that he won. He was obviously surprised, but continued to act nonchalant about it. Its_iron goes on to say he feels bad and doesn't feel like he won that game.

Image via its_iron

It's all quite comical when watching the clip without any context. Both players end up dead at the end of the game, but its_iron is declared the victor.

That is because while he was down with his self-revive option available, the incoming airstrike took out both of them. The opponent must not have had a self-revive on him because he died immediately as the airstrike hit.

One can only imagine the fraction of time between the two deaths that determined its_iron would be the victor.