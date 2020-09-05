Top 5 times a streamer went ham in COD: Warzone 

What does it mean to “go ham?” Ham is officially in the dictionary, defined as putting in an extraordinary, even aggressive, amount of effort. Every gamer has those moments when they go ham on their opponents. It can also be known as “popping off” or “going hard.” COD: Warzone is a great game to show off that effort.

Streamers have plenty of these moments and are good at what they do. They have to be to have such a following. Being live gives them a chance to stroke their egos a bit by going ham. Here are five times in COD: Warzone where streamers showed what it truly means to go crazy.

Five streamers that went ham in COD: Warzone

#5 – DrDisrespect

By now, everyone knows that DrDisrespect was banned from Twitch. For a short while, his future was uncertain, even to himself. Then one day, he teased a move to YouTube, which turned out legitimate. The Doc returned to streaming and immediately went back to his old ways. His first win in COD: Warzone since his return stream was a perfect example of going ham. He delivered 15 kills on his way to victory with brutal rifling and precision sniping.

#4 – Ninja

Ninja went ham in a solo game of COD: Warzone. The majority of the time, he remained calm and collected, picking off players one by one. After each kill, he would make a snarky comment or gesture, but he was laser-focused during the battle. He easily tears through six of the last eight opponents in the game. This gives him the victory with a total of 21 kills.

#3 – TimTheTatman

TimTheTatman teamed up with a few other streamers for a unique COD: Warzone challenge. Tim, Nickmercs, Cloakzy, and HusKerrs embarked on a melee only game of Warzone. Equipped with hit sticks and a riot shield, Tim and company were literally beating down the competition. While the team barely missed victory, TimTheTatman raked up 15 melee kills.

#2 – Vikkstar

Vikkstar is a popular streamer with over 6.5 million subscribers on YouTube. Teaming up with some notable COD: Warzone players in Cellium, preistahh, and aBezy, Vikkstar was out to break records. His squad finished with over 30 kills each, totaling 138 kills, while the lobby only had 136 players.

With the help of the Gulag and buyback respawn system, Vikkstar and his team had more kills than actual players that went up against them. Now that is going ham.

#1 – Soulja Boy

This one is absolutely the most hype out of all five. Soulja Boy is a world-renowned rapper who enjoys streaming on his Twitch channel. The singer most known for his song “Crank That,” certainly cranked out the kills with one swift rocket.

A vehicle with a full team approached, which Soulja Boy quickly noticed and pulled out his RPG. He fires at the vehicle, wiping out the whole team. What follows is a curse word-filled tirade of excitement and energy. Going ham in COD: Warzone to the max.

(Warning: Contains Very Strong Language)