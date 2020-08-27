Top 5 COD: Warzone streamers

Call of Duty: Warzone is a wonderful option outside of the regular COD landscape. Once it was announced, it brought players from COD’s matchmaking and other battle royale games rushing to conquer Verdansk. The game plays like COD should, but also like a battle royale should.

This combination makes it a must watch for fans of high paced start to finish action. Streamers have taken advantage of the game’s popularity and have turned to playing COD: Warzone. There are several streamers who play it regularly, some that play it every so often, but there are five who are truly the most fun to spectate.

5 most entertaining COD: Warzone streamers

#5 – Dr Disrespect

(Image Credit: Dr Disrespect)

Dr Disrespect might be the most popular streamer in all of streaming’s history. If not popular, at least the most well-known. He plays games that give him an adrenaline rush. COD: Warzone falls right into that category. The gimmick of Dr Disrespect makes it that much better.

It is especially enjoyable when he attempts to complete a “Triple Threat Challenge.” This is when Dr Disrespect tries to get a victory in three different battle royale styles all within the same stream. He has accomplished the feat numerous times and watching him go ballistic on his way to a COD: Warzone win makes for a great afternoon.

#4 – Summit1G

(Image Credit: EssentiallySport)

Summit1G is a Twitch original. He has been on the platform for years, gaining more and more recognition as time goes on. Summit is known for playing a variety of games on stream, but when he jumps onto COD: Warzone, the entertainment levels shoot through the roof.

He is a very aggressive player, making the worst out of the best situations. His COD: Warzone streams never have a dull moment. He is always attempting to outdo himself. Typically, he collects double digit kills and does so in the most ridiculous ways imaginable.

#3 – Nadeshot

(Image Credit: EssentiallySport)

Nadeshot is the co-owner of 100 Thieves and a former COD competitive player. He typically plays with other big name streamers and that makes for amazing gameplay. The number one thing about watching Nadeshot is that he knows what he is doing. He knows the ins and outs of COD quite well.

If you are someone looking for a fun time integrated with intense gameplay, Nadeshot is the streamer to check out. Viewers are sure to pick up some tips and tricks that will help them on their way to a COD: Warzone victory.

#2 – TeePee

(Image Credit: DBLTap

TeePee is nowhere near the popularity of other streamers on this list and that is a shame. He was previously, like Nadeshot, a Call of Duty professional player. Having retired from competitive COD, he now focuses on an ever-growing streaming career.

If anything, tune in to TeePee simply for his voice. It’s like that of a sports commentator. He has amazing gameplay tactics that anyone could learn from. Simply put, skip over some of the more popular streamers for TeePee and he may just become your new favorite.

#1 – Nickmercs

(Image Credit: EssentiallySport)

Nickmercs tops this list as the most entertaining streamer to watch in COD: Warzone. He’s just entertaining generally speaking, as well. The man does it. He makes watching COD: Warzone feel like a first-person action movie. Not many are aware of this fact, but he has competitive gaming roots in Gears of War.

That start in esports pushed him to compete in other games, stream on Twitch, and become one of the top streamers in the world. Thousands flock to watch half of Nickmercs’ head as he focuses on the game, leaning in to make sure his shots are precise. Be one of those thousands and see for yourself.