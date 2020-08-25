TimTheTatman unveils new stream rebrand

TimTheTatman is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. He is known for his tattoos, and most recently, quest to finally win the crown in a game of Fall Guys.

The branding of his channel was very colorful. His logo design was a vibrant head of a bear with wings. Colors ranging from light blue and purple to orange and red exuded from his logo. The same would sit at the bottom of the screen during his streams. The logo would animate when an alert came through regarding a donation for a subscription.

Image Credits: TimTheTatman

TimTheTatman's stream rebrand

All of that has changed as of 25th August 2020. TimTheTatman has rebranded with a new Triple T logo. The bright colors from before have switched to a simplistic tone of yellow and black.

The introduction video for his stream can be seen in the 25th August 2020 Twitch VOD from his channel. For over eight minutes, the new introduction video played, watched by 50,000 viewers. That number continued to rise as he finally appeared.

It was, after all, TimTheTatman's first stream in nearly a week, as he and his family moved to a new location in the United States.

The video starts with suspense, inducing music. It is accompanied by voice clips of TimTheTatman, with various catchphrases, popular clips, and, most importantly, the audio of his excitement from his first Fall Guys victory.

The video hovers over a black logo with yellow emanating from behind it. The emblem only shows portions, but it is easy enough to notice that it says TimTheTatman. The yellow under glow then starts to separate from the black text.

Image Credits: TimTheTatman

Shortly after, the screen flashes, and the video becomes a negative of its previous color scheme. The black turns yellow, and vice versa. TimTheTatman reads in the center of the screen as various objects from gaming float around. This includes grenades, handguns, and even a few character models from Fall Guys.

Another flash and the original black logo from earlier appears, more prominent, as three yellow T's start to form. The Triple T logo is finally unveiled.

Image Credits: TimTheTatman

Once TimTheTatman finally appeared, he discussed some details of moving and what he still needed to complete his gaming setup. At the bottom of his screen was a new Top Donation area with the yellow version of the TimTheTatman logo swiping in and out.

New alerts were on deck as well, which appeared right above the bottom Top Donation banner. With a large donation, a super alert took place, with the Triple T logo exploding onto the screen.

Overall, the rebrand looks terrific. Congratulations to TimTheTatman on the successful move and rebrand. The look and color make it much easier on the eyes, as the new branding details are simple yet so effective.