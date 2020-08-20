Twitter erupts as TimTheTatMan finally wins a game of Fall Guys

The unimaginable has happened, as TimTheTatMan has finally won a game of Fall Guys.

Timothy John Betar, aka TimTheTatMan, has endured a tumultuous week, having failed to get a single win in Mediatonic's smash hit, Fall Guys. What started as a joke, soon escalated into a raging meme as TimTheTatMan became the literal Fall Guy of the internet.

Everyone from close pals- Ninja and SypherPK to streaming giant Twitch, took potshots at the pro streamer, who simply could not get a Fall Guys win.

Millions tuned in daily to watch Tim attempt to get his first Fall Guys win and their support turned out to be game-changing as he has now officially gained his first Fall Guys crown.

Reactions Online to Tim's historic Fall Guys win

Fall Guys has been making waves ever since it dropped at the start of this month and since then, has been on an unprecedented run.

The super fun Last-man standing battle royale game that involves endearing and tiny bean-shaped figures, has evolved into a mammoth juggernaut as it continues to effectively steamroll the competition. The game has received significant publicity with several pro streamers taking to the game. With TimTheTatMan's recent exploits, the game is sitting comfortably atop the battle royale genre.

Something we desperately needed this year was @timthetatman trying/failing to get his first crown in @FallGuysGame Millions of people bonding and laughing over something so goofy/silly. We will look back and remember this being one good thing that happened in 2020 — Ninja (@Ninja) August 19, 2020

20 years ago i got into esports because watching gamers be good at games was peak online entertainment. i was wrong. watching gamers be bad at games is even better. thank you @timthetatman for bringing the world together as a lone bright spot during these tough times👑 — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 19, 2020

After days of trolling at the hands of his friends and fans, TimTheTatMan received overdue adulation in the aftermath of his Fall Guys win, as Twitter erupted.

Soon, the hashtags #hedidit and #iwashere started trending as several from the online community reacted to Tim's glorious achievement.

Even the Fall Guys Twitter handle, which had mercilessly mocked Tim, decided to mark the historic moment with the following tweet:

WE JUST WITNESSED ONE OF THE BIGGEST GAMING MOMENTS OF OUR LIFETIMES



FOR YEARS TO COME, PEOPLE WILL BE ASKING EACH OTHER:



"Where were you when @timthetatman got the dub?!?" pic.twitter.com/zVrENcdcpS — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 19, 2020

Check out some of the other reactions online:

HE DID IT!!! ALL HAIL THE KING 👑👑👑👑👑@timthetatman — Twitch (@Twitch) August 19, 2020

A moment fit for a king. pic.twitter.com/6GKtj4hhoy — Twitch (@Twitch) August 20, 2020

I’ve always said being shit at games is way better for content @timthetatman helping prove my point



GG on the win — LAZARBEAM (@Lazarbeam) August 19, 2020

Took my boy @timthetatman a week and some change but he finally did it. Well played 😉 pic.twitter.com/gc3jyaiMzn — nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) August 19, 2020

A monumental moment in gaming history congrats @timthetatman — SypherPK (@SypherPK) August 19, 2020

Congrats baby I’m so proud of you 👑 pic.twitter.com/9dkBulBM2A — Tfue (@TTfue) August 19, 2020

And what was the man of the moment's reaction to all of this?

He tweeted an appreciation post, where he shared his enormous viewership numbers and seemed genuinely delighted at having won his first game of Fall Guys:

I don’t think I’ll ever see numbers like this again... crazy... pic.twitter.com/p30mWm1PM9 — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) August 19, 2020

Kudos to TimTheTatMan.

He did it. He finally did it.