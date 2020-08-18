Fall Guys: TimTheTatman becomes a meme; Ninja, SypherPK and others react 

If there's anyone who is currently not a fan of the Fall Guys phenomenon, it has to be TimTheTatman.
Timothy John Betar, aka TimTheTatman, is a popular American Twitch streamer and pro-gamer known for his exploits in games such as Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Fortnite, to name a few.
His streams are watched by thousands worldwide, and he is renowned for his gameplay skills, having mastered each game relatively quickly. However, there now seems to have emerged a game which has outsmarted TimTheTatman numerous times and is currently his Achilles heel.
The game in question is the internet sensation Fall Guys, which has dominated the gaming scene ever since its launch. Tim's desperate efforts to get his first win in Fall Guys have received intense coverage, so much so that he has become a legitimate meme:
Even the official Twitter handle of Fall Guys joined in the fun:
Online community reacts to TimTheTatman and Fall Guys
In what has become a trending meme online, TimTheTatman has officially become the internet's 'Fall Guy' as he has been the subject of some hilarious posts over the past few days.
Fall Guys is a deceptively simple last-man standing game, which consists of a series of fast-paced and fun mini-games. Everyone currently seems to be playing the game, which is sitting atop the Battle Royale mountain currently.
Moreover, his close friends including pro streamers like Ninja, SypherPK and NICKMERCS have all hopped on to the bandwagon and seem to be revelling in Tim's misfortune.
Let's check out the Twitter storm related to TimTheTatman's unsuccessful exploits in Fall Guys.
First up is his series of tweets, where he laments at his rotten luck in the game:
He also believes that Fall Guys is officially conspiring against him:
The series of tweets soon received immense coverage online, and everyone from Ninja to SypherPK reacted to their friend's spate of bad luck:
Check out some of the other hilarious reactions to TimTheTatman and Fall Guys:
In the midst of all the trolling, TimTheTatman may have found a saviour in the form of good friend, Jack CouRage Dunlop, who has offered to help him get his first Fall Guys win:
All eyes are now glued to CouRage's efforts to help Tim get his long overdue Fall Guys win.
Until then, Twitter continues to remain abuzz with posts related to the internet's new Fall Guy, TimTheTatman.
You can watch a compilation of Timethetatman's Fall Guys rage moments in the video below: