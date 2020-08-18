Fall Guys: TimTheTatman becomes a meme; Ninja, SypherPK and others react 

If there's anyone who is currently not a fan of the Fall Guys phenomenon, it has to be TimTheTatman.

Timothy John Betar, aka TimTheTatman, is a popular American Twitch streamer and pro-gamer known for his exploits in games such as Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Fortnite, to name a few.

His streams are watched by thousands worldwide, and he is renowned for his gameplay skills, having mastered each game relatively quickly. However, there now seems to have emerged a game which has outsmarted TimTheTatman numerous times and is currently his Achilles heel.

The game in question is the internet sensation Fall Guys, which has dominated the gaming scene ever since its launch. Tim's desperate efforts to get his first win in Fall Guys have received intense coverage, so much so that he has become a legitimate meme:

I’m literally turning into a meme for fall guys — timthetatman (@timthetatman) August 16, 2020

Even the official Twitter handle of Fall Guys joined in the fun:

No matter how bad you are at Fall Guys, there is somebody out there that's worse than you!



Unless, of course, you are @timthetatman - statistically, the worst-performing Fall Guy player in the world



😂👌https://t.co/l521hsGf1s — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 17, 2020

Online community reacts to TimTheTatman and Fall Guys

In what has become a trending meme online, TimTheTatman has officially become the internet's 'Fall Guy' as he has been the subject of some hilarious posts over the past few days.

Fall Guys is a deceptively simple last-man standing game, which consists of a series of fast-paced and fun mini-games. Everyone currently seems to be playing the game, which is sitting atop the Battle Royale mountain currently.

Moreover, his close friends including pro streamers like Ninja, SypherPK and NICKMERCS have all hopped on to the bandwagon and seem to be revelling in Tim's misfortune.

Let's check out the Twitter storm related to TimTheTatman's unsuccessful exploits in Fall Guys.

First up is his series of tweets, where he laments at his rotten luck in the game:

Just in case you’re wondering how my first experience with fall guys is going... pic.twitter.com/UIMZqVpTt5 — timthetatman (@timthetatman) August 11, 2020

I just want a 👑 in fall guys...😔 — timthetatman (@timthetatman) August 14, 2020

ok dude who did this... https://t.co/CNQfN9RMBL — timthetatman (@timthetatman) August 15, 2020

If I don’t get a 👑 in fall guys next week I’ll quit forever... — timthetatman (@timthetatman) August 16, 2020

I gotta get a 👑 dude this has to stop https://t.co/UVPceKmN8c — timthetatman (@timthetatman) August 16, 2020

He also believes that Fall Guys is officially conspiring against him:

HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO GET A WIN IN FALL GUYS WHEN PEOPLE ARE DOING THIS pic.twitter.com/Sw1Dv6hlDT — timthetatman (@timthetatman) August 17, 2020

FALL GUYS IS PAYING PEOPLE TO TARGET ME AND NOT LET ME WIN... THIS IS PROOF pic.twitter.com/jZN1GQpX2Z — timthetatman (@timthetatman) August 17, 2020

The series of tweets soon received immense coverage online, and everyone from Ninja to SypherPK reacted to their friend's spate of bad luck:

My brother has won a game of Fall guys before @timthetatman it was also his first game ever. Yikes https://t.co/ybHQuWYdhd — Ninja (@Ninja) August 17, 2020

Tim I know your looking for Inspiration so here you go @timthetatman you can do it! pic.twitter.com/vkyW8Ltusp — Ninja (@Ninja) August 18, 2020

You can't make this up, he's literally inventing new ways to lose at this point. pic.twitter.com/Pn8GZTQsYg — SypherPK (@SypherPK) August 17, 2020

I might have to start a whole new fall guys channel to help Tim win a game.



"How to Win at Fall Guys" coming to a new SypherPK channel near you. pic.twitter.com/m5zPD1mygm — SypherPK (@SypherPK) August 17, 2020

I gotta be honest and say I'm impressed with how well @timthetatman has monetized being below average at video games. No one does it better. — SypherPK (@SypherPK) August 17, 2020

Check out some of the other hilarious reactions to TimTheTatman and Fall Guys:

Hey @FallGuysGame here’s some more evidence to support your claim of @timthetatman being the worst account on the video game. pic.twitter.com/nJhGHdiicb — nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) August 16, 2020

how does TimTheTatMan play video games for 8 hours a day EVERYDAY but cant get a single win in Fall Guys??? Couldn't be me — 100T Froste 💯 (@Froste) August 17, 2020

When TimTheTatman tries to get a win on Fall Guys pic.twitter.com/MTpdZf5B82 — LLance (@theLLance) August 17, 2020

Imagine getting griefed by a kids game twitter account pic.twitter.com/1uww4O567y — EMGG NecXs (@NecxsLive) August 16, 2020

In the midst of all the trolling, TimTheTatman may have found a saviour in the form of good friend, Jack CouRage Dunlop, who has offered to help him get his first Fall Guys win:

ANNOUNCEMENT:



Tomorrow morning, I'm going to help @timthetatman do the impossible.



I'm going to help him get his first Fall Guys win.



When it happens the entire world will celebrate.

I'll need your energy to make it happen. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) August 18, 2020

All eyes are now glued to CouRage's efforts to help Tim get his long overdue Fall Guys win.

Until then, Twitter continues to remain abuzz with posts related to the internet's new Fall Guy, TimTheTatman.

You can watch a compilation of Timethetatman's Fall Guys rage moments in the video below: