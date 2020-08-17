Fall Guys is the newest craze in the online gaming community. Its simplicity and slight competitive nature appeal to a huge range of gamers and streamers alike. Speaking of streamers, they're a big reason as to why Fall Guys has blown up in its first week of release. Whether the streamer is a competitive "tryhard" that only wants to win or a happy-go-lucky player that only wants to have a good time, you as a viewer are sure to find someone worth watching.

However, as we all know, there are certain broadcasters who are more entertaining to watch than others. So if you're looking for a streamer to watch for Fall Guys content, we've got you covered with this top five list.

Top 5 Fall Guys streamers

#5 - BobbyWasabi

BobbyWasabi was a previously unknown streamer on Twitch. However, a viral TikTok in which someone called him a tryhard blew up earlier in the week. Since then, Bobby has been a one-stop destination if you want to see Fall Guys played at an extremely high level. The streamer has been called "The greatest Hexagon player" for his amazing feats on the Hexagon map. He's racked up over 100 wins in Fall Guys and isn't stopping anytime soon.

#4 - Nickmercs

One of the biggest streamers on Twitch, Nick "Nickmercs" Kolcheff has recently taken his talents to Fall Guys. Of course, he still streams Call of Duty: Warzone quite frequently, but has been dabbling in the animated knockout game more and more. Most of the time Nick is trying to have fun on Fall Guys, but there are also times where he gets ultra-competitive. This is a great stream if you're looking for both kinds of content.

#3 - Alexby11

A quite popular streamer even before Fall Guys, Alexby11 is a great streamer if you're searching for a native Spanish broadcaster. There aren't too many Spanish speakers who also stream fantastic Fall Guys content, but Alexby11 certainly makes up for it.

#2 - xQcOW

Easily a top five streamer on Twitch, Félix "xQc" Lengyel is well-known for his rage and stellar gameplay. This pair comes together nicely for a laugh-out-loud viewing experience, especially when it comes to Fall Guys. While xQc is usually doing well, there are times when the game gets the better of him and the rage comes out. If you've never stopped by his stream, you're truly missing out.

#1 - TimTheTatman

At our number one spot we have possibly the worst Fall Guys player on the Internet. Tim "TimTheTatman" John Betar has become a meme online for his inability to win a match of Fall Guys. However, this has also made for amazing content on his stream and his Twitter account. Don't come to this stream for spectacular Fall Guys gameplay. Come to Tim's stream for an onslaught of eliminations and razzing from his teammates, like Nickmercs.