Timothy "TimTheTatman" betar is one of the biggest streamers on Twitch. Fall Guys, meanwhile, is shooting up the popularity chart for current games. Together, the two are making for some hilarious content. However, it is coming at the expense of TimTheTatman himself, who can't seem to win that elusive first game in Fall Guys. And the official Twitter account of the game, and social media in general, won't let Tim live that down.

Ever since Fall Guys released last week, a multitude of streamers have been broadcasting it to their audiences. The knockout-style title is a ton of fun, can be played with friends, and has a competitive edge. When TimTheTatman started streaming it with personalities like Nick "Nickmercs" Kolcheff and Jack "CouRage" Dunlop, he thought it would be a grand experience. He was so wrong!

TimTheTatman can't win a game of Fall Guys

One of the biggest running jokes on social media today is how Tim can't earn his first crown in Fall Guys. It's been over a week since he started trying, but that first victory eludes him like nothing before. If that wasn't bad enough, the official Fall Guys Twitter account has turned this joke into a full-on meme.

lol embarrassing — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 16, 2020

@timthetatman Hey Tim, we just ranked all of our players by how well the are doing and I thought you'd like to know you aren't actually in last place 👌



There's one other account that's done worse than you... but it's actually a developer account that we use for testing AFK — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 16, 2020

Since last week, the account has been ruthlessly roasting TimTheTatman for his inability to perform well in Fall Guys. However, this hasn't stopped the streamer from trying every day to earn his first win. He's now fully embraced the underdog persona and is even asking for some compensation from the Fall Guys Twitter handle.

We could rename Yellow Team to Tim Team? — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 17, 2020

For those who don't know, the Yellow Team in Fall Guys has gotten the moniker of being the worst team. And it appears the social media manager behind the official account has no remorse for Tim or his many unsuccessful runs in Fall Guys.

TimTheTatman seems to be reaching a breaking point, though. His inability to earn a crown has led him to publically reach an ultimatum. If he doesn't become the last one standing in a Fall Guys match by next week, he'll quit forever!

If I don’t get a 👑 in fall guys next week I’ll quit forever... — timthetatman (@timthetatman) August 16, 2020

It's unclear if Tim really means this, as the feud with Fall Guys has gone viral and is great publicity for both sides. However, it would be a shame to see him bow out before ever winning a match.