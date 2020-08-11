Fall Guys is taking over Twitch and the Internet

Mediatonic's Fall Guys has emerged as the most popular game in the world at the moment. Released on the 4th of August this year, in a matter of just a week, the game has exceeded all expectations and has become a strong contender to the likes of Fortnite and Valorant.

Ever since its launch, the game has been trending at the top spot as everyone from celebrities to streamers are trying their hand at the vibrant, feel-good game of the year.

Fall Guys' popularity has been so much that over a short period, its first-week figures have dominated Twitch, creating a social media storm.

Check out its numbers:

Alright, be honest...



❓ How many crowns did you grab ❓

❓ How many times did you fall over ❓

❓ How many hours did you watch on twitch ❓

❓ How many copies did you buy on Steam ❓



Here are the totals: pic.twitter.com/uc2wtlIJ0Z — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 10, 2020

From Steam to Twitch, Fall Guys has surely left its mark and shows no signs of slowing down.

Also Read: Manchester City star Sergio Aguero streams feel-good game of the year 'Fall Guys' on Twitch, scores amazing goal.

Fall Guys> Fortnite and Valorant?

Advertisement

The emergence of a new Battle Royale game has been welcomed with open arms by the streaming community, who of late, have complained and demanded changes in popular titles such as Valorant and Fortnite.

The idea of a colorful, crazy Battle Royale filled to the brim with fun, and exciting challenges and mini-games have been lapped up by the online community who are flocking to the game. As each round progresses, the mini-games become more exciting and fast-paced.

The game also has an absolute banger of a soundtrack!

Check out the game's first-week statistics below:

The first-week statistics of Fall Guys, based on hours watched (Image Credits: escharts.com)

First-week statistics of Fall Guys, based on peak viewership (Image Credits: escharts.com)

Fall Guys has become such a rage, that major Fortnite streamers such as Lachlan and LazarBeam to Loserfruit and Dr. Lupo, among others have all started streaming the game online:

Fall Guys is legit — PWR Lachlan ⚡️ (@LachlanYT) August 10, 2020

I cAn Do iT bLiNdFOLdeD pic.twitter.com/SJXSjJjFR4 — Loserfruit (@Loserfruit) August 9, 2020

Fall Guys currently occupies the second spot in terms of most viewers on Twitch:

Viewership numbers for Twitch, with a 119K viewers for Fall Guys (Image Credits: Twitch.tv)

The unprecedented growth of Fall Guys stands as a major challenge, especially to a game like Fortnite, which of late, has been subject to mounting dissent.

Criticism has been aimed at various factors ranging from the storyline to the flimsy anti-cheat software, as a result of which the number of Fortnite detractors are increasing with each passing day.

I feel like fall guys is everything fortnite used to be pic.twitter.com/0YqShQDLye — JjGuyy0 (@JjGuyy0) August 10, 2020

I'm fascinated by how much of a phenomenon Fall Guys became. It was so quick. One day no one knew what it was, and then boom. It's the new Fortnite. The next big thing.



Obviously the gameplay's fun, but how do you just capture everyone's attention like that? It's nuts. pic.twitter.com/LS3Whczq0M — The Great Clement (@ClementJ64) August 9, 2020

Also Read: As Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 looms, the online community calls for a major revamp in the game's storyline updates.

Reactions Online

Fall Guys has been trending ever since it launched, with several from the online community marvelling at the game's overall design, pacing and super fun gameplay.

Also trending is Fall Guys concept art, with several users making a petition to include cool Fall Guys crossover skins.

Check out some of the posts, related to the Fall Guys phenomenon:

might become a fall guys streamer — Fresh (@mrfreshasian) August 11, 2020

We need this skin in @FallGuysGame, Twitter do your thing pic.twitter.com/QjeC8Z4fAy — KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) August 10, 2020

Fall Guys is the best game ever created. — Pasquale ‎ (@TiganiPasquale) August 10, 2020

we all know the best battle royale game out right now is fall guys and no one is even arguing about it. — 👑The King Latifah👑 (@TTVKing) August 6, 2020

The posts above are a testament to the fact that Fall Guys is, undoubtedly, one of the top games in the world right now.

You can watch the video below which highlights the dominance of Fall Guys on Twitch: