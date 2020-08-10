Manchester City star Sergio Aguero streams feel-good game of the year 'Fall Guys' on Twitch, scores amazing goal

Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is known for his prowess on the football pitch and is frequently racking up goals for Manchester City. Off the pitch, the Argentine striker is also known to be an avid Twitch streamer, most recently streaming Fall Guys, which is tipped to be the feel-good game of the year.
With an impressive 1.9 million followers so far, Aguero's popularity has been so high that he recently surpassed the likes of Anomaly and Broxh to become the fastest-growing streamer on Twitch!
He streams a number of popular video games on his Twitch channel- SLAKUN10-and his most recent stream was of the super fun and super addictive Fall Guys. The Manchester City talisman even scored a goal in the game and commemorated it with a Fifa-style celebration!
Having been launched on the 4th of this month, Fall Guys has dominated social media, and the online community has been constantly raving about it.
Sergio Aguero: The Twitch star
Sergio Aguero is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a recent knee injury and has subsequently been spending a lot of time streaming popular video games on his Twitch channel. After trying his hand at games like FIFA 20, GTA 5, Fortnite, Counter Strike and others, the ace footballer decided to try his hand at a hot favourite- Fall Guys.
Over the course of a nearly four-hour stream, he navigates the fun and quirky landscape of the game and has immense fun doing so. At one point, during a game of giant football, Aguero scored his first goal in Fall Guys and celebrated ecstatically.
Check out Aguero's first goal and reaction in Fall Guys below:
Aguero's goal-scoring feat in Fall Guys did not go unnoticed as several from the online community reacted to the video.
Check out some of the reactions below:
The popularity of Fall Guys ft. Fortnite
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a battle royalesque game developed by Mediatonic and was released on the 4th of August this year. It is available on Microsoft Windows and Playstation 4. Since its release, the game has been trending on social media due to its colourful visuals and fun gameplay challenges as players battle it out in a fast-paced Takeshi's Castle meets Wipeout crossover.
Moreover, with personalities such as Sergio Aguero and several others from the online community playing the game, Fall Guys looks to be the current dominant game in the realm.
A crossover with Fortnite has also been teased as a concept, with Fortnite x Fall Guys crossover art making a splash.
Even Pro Fortnite streamer Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins retweeted a Fall Guys x Ninja concept skin:
Even WWE superstars seemed to have jumped on the Fall Guys bandwagon:
The popularity of Fall Guys is such that its servers were not equipped to deal with such an overwhelming response when it went on to become the top grossing game of the week:
With the popularity of Fall Guys scaling new heights with each passing day, fans can expect several more goals from Sergio Aguero as well as exciting upcoming crossovers.
Moreover, with its immense popularity in just a week, it looks like the Fall Guys hype is only beginning and is, undoubtedly, here to stay.
You can check out the highlights of Sergio Aguero's Fall Guys stream in the video below: