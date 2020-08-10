Manchester City star Sergio Aguero streams feel-good game of the year 'Fall Guys' on Twitch, scores amazing goal

Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is known for his prowess on the football pitch and is frequently racking up goals for Manchester City. Off the pitch, the Argentine striker is also known to be an avid Twitch streamer, most recently streaming Fall Guys, which is tipped to be the feel-good game of the year.

With an impressive 1.9 million followers so far, Aguero's popularity has been so high that he recently surpassed the likes of Anomaly and Broxh to become the fastest-growing streamer on Twitch!

Sergio Aguero now ranks as the number one fastest-growing Twitch streamer on the entire platform over the past month.



[via @Dexerto] pic.twitter.com/SGdro2zqVu — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) May 23, 2020

He streams a number of popular video games on his Twitch channel- SLAKUN10-and his most recent stream was of the super fun and super addictive Fall Guys. The Manchester City talisman even scored a goal in the game and commemorated it with a Fifa-style celebration!

Having been launched on the 4th of this month, Fall Guys has dominated social media, and the online community has been constantly raving about it.

Also Read: As Jadon Sancho nears move to Manchester United, fans troll Mesut Ozil for playing Fortnite

Sergio Aguero: The Twitch star

Advertisement

Sergio Aguero is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a recent knee injury and has subsequently been spending a lot of time streaming popular video games on his Twitch channel. After trying his hand at games like FIFA 20, GTA 5, Fortnite, Counter Strike and others, the ace footballer decided to try his hand at a hot favourite- Fall Guys.

Over the course of a nearly four-hour stream, he navigates the fun and quirky landscape of the game and has immense fun doing so. At one point, during a game of giant football, Aguero scored his first goal in Fall Guys and celebrated ecstatically.

Check out Aguero's first goal and reaction in Fall Guys below:

Aguero's goal-scoring feat in Fall Guys did not go unnoticed as several from the online community reacted to the video.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Sergio Aguero playing Fall Guys is the most entertaining shit 😂😂 — tøby 🇦🇹 (@sfctoby) August 9, 2020

sergio aguero streaming himself playing fall guys is something i didn't know i needed — Rhys (@lDystopias) August 9, 2020

Watching Sergio Aguero and Pep Guardiola play Fall Guys was the best thing I did today — FilBil (@FilBil15) August 9, 2020

Also Read: Jordan Henderson's iconic 'Hendo Shuffle' is now available on Fortnite as an emote

The popularity of Fall Guys ft. Fortnite

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a battle royalesque game developed by Mediatonic and was released on the 4th of August this year. It is available on Microsoft Windows and Playstation 4. Since its release, the game has been trending on social media due to its colourful visuals and fun gameplay challenges as players battle it out in a fast-paced Takeshi's Castle meets Wipeout crossover.

Moreover, with personalities such as Sergio Aguero and several others from the online community playing the game, Fall Guys looks to be the current dominant game in the realm.

You can read more about the game here.

A crossover with Fortnite has also been teased as a concept, with Fortnite x Fall Guys crossover art making a splash.

Check out the tweets below:

Operator, give me the number for @TimSweeneyEpic and also @FortniteGame, we have some business to talk https://t.co/5pz0ITBDcu — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 9, 2020

Even Pro Fortnite streamer Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins retweeted a Fall Guys x Ninja concept skin:

Check out some other popular Fall Guys tweets below:

How long until Fortnite has a Fall Guys mode you think? 2 weeks? — swiftor (@Swiftor) August 8, 2020

In 2019 he was a Fortnite Creative world champion



This year, @cizzorz goes for the Fall Guys championship pic.twitter.com/onzx2LtHBj — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) August 8, 2020

I think cooperation with fortnite is much better. — Mohammed Gamer 5557 (@5557Gamer) August 9, 2020

Even WWE superstars seemed to have jumped on the Fall Guys bandwagon:

The popularity of Fall Guys is such that its servers were not equipped to deal with such an overwhelming response when it went on to become the top grossing game of the week:

Fall Guys is the number 1 top-grossing and top-selling game on Steam this week



It even appears on the top 10 list twice... for some reason?



I guess they're counting the collector's edition and regular edition separately...



🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯@VG247 Article:https://t.co/0DO2gfWuCt pic.twitter.com/Vh5Z3zTq6N — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 9, 2020

With the popularity of Fall Guys scaling new heights with each passing day, fans can expect several more goals from Sergio Aguero as well as exciting upcoming crossovers.

Moreover, with its immense popularity in just a week, it looks like the Fall Guys hype is only beginning and is, undoubtedly, here to stay.

You can check out the highlights of Sergio Aguero's Fall Guys stream in the video below: