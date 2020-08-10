As Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 looms, the online community calls for a major revamp in the game's storyline updates

Epic Games' Fortnite has provided gamers with multiple seasons and several characters over the course of its three-year run. From the Meteorite to the Cube, Fortnite has delivered its most stellar gameplay when it sticks to its roots in terms of a riveting storyline.
However, ever since Chapter 2 began, criticism has started to mount against Fortnite as many of its fans believe that the game is straying away from its essence and catering more to crossover events.
The biggest issue with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has been the lack of story-driven content:
Having diverted from its original roots in terms of storyline, Fortnite has recently become a platform for collaborative crossovers, notably superhero crossover events.
Though the initial response was high, fans are now beginning to get tired of this 'lazy' approach and are demanding a much-needed injection of freshness into the game's storyline.
Also Read: 'I miss old Fortnite': SypherPK reacts to old streaming clips
Fortnite: Superheroes > Story
A recurring trend in recent seasons of Fortnite has been its dependence on popular superheroes, on which entire seasons are being based. Rather than a single crossover event, we now find Season 3's water theme as a direct nod to DC Comics' Aquaman.
Marvel's Deadpool was the main attraction in Chapter 2, Season 2 and according to latest leaks, a rumoured Thor-inspired Season 4 event is set to dominate the storyline. While such crossovers are certainly exciting, fans have begun to question the originality of the game, which they believe is fading fast.
Having given in to the superhero craze, the essence of what Fortnite used to be can seldom be found in the game today. In previous seasons of Fortnite, characters such as The Visitor and Sgt. Winter were a great addition, while events such as the Black Hole and Blackheart crossover event were not only intriguing but also super fun.
With more and more superheroes being added into the game, original characters are being made to assume a secondary role of late, as Fortnite seems to have lost its surprise element and is devoid of its original charm.
Also Read: Fortnite: Guide to all superhero skins and upcoming ones
Reactions Online
With growing concerns surrounding Fortnite's storyline, several people from the online community have reacted to the game's recent proclivity towards hosting huge collaborative crossovers as a cover up for a conspicuous flaw in its storyline.
The superhero compensation seems to have run its course, as the cries for change are getting louder.
Check out some of the reactions online:
As aversion to another superhero-themed collaboration continues to grow, it remains to be seen if Epic Games will pay any heed to the demands of the online community, who are actively demanding a glorious return to the world of Fortnite as we know it.
Also Read: Fortnite: Changes players expect in Chapter 2 Season 4
You can watch the video below, which tells us all that we know about Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 so far:
Published 10 Aug 2020, 20:18 IST