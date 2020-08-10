As Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 looms, the online community calls for a major revamp in the game's storyline updates

Epic Games' Fortnite has provided gamers with multiple seasons and several characters over the course of its three-year run. From the Meteorite to the Cube, Fortnite has delivered its most stellar gameplay when it sticks to its roots in terms of a riveting storyline.

However, ever since Chapter 2 began, criticism has started to mount against Fortnite as many of its fans believe that the game is straying away from its essence and catering more to crossover events.

The biggest issue with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has been the lack of story-driven content:

Today's Twitter topic is people are tired of collaborations and want more story-driven content instead of Thor and Avengers.



I agree. I don't mind collabs, but Fortnite will lose it's identity without it having any story content. No more superheros in the BP as well please. — I Talk Story (@ITalkFortnite) August 9, 2020

Having diverted from its original roots in terms of storyline, Fortnite has recently become a platform for collaborative crossovers, notably superhero crossover events.

Though the initial response was high, fans are now beginning to get tired of this 'lazy' approach and are demanding a much-needed injection of freshness into the game's storyline.

Fortnite: Superheroes > Story

A recurring trend in recent seasons of Fortnite has been its dependence on popular superheroes, on which entire seasons are being based. Rather than a single crossover event, we now find Season 3's water theme as a direct nod to DC Comics' Aquaman.

Marvel's Deadpool was the main attraction in Chapter 2, Season 2 and according to latest leaks, a rumoured Thor-inspired Season 4 event is set to dominate the storyline. While such crossovers are certainly exciting, fans have begun to question the originality of the game, which they believe is fading fast.

What Fortnite has become

Having given in to the superhero craze, the essence of what Fortnite used to be can seldom be found in the game today. In previous seasons of Fortnite, characters such as The Visitor and Sgt. Winter were a great addition, while events such as the Black Hole and Blackheart crossover event were not only intriguing but also super fun.

What Fortnite used to be

With more and more superheroes being added into the game, original characters are being made to assume a secondary role of late, as Fortnite seems to have lost its surprise element and is devoid of its original charm.

Reactions Online

With growing concerns surrounding Fortnite's storyline, several people from the online community have reacted to the game's recent proclivity towards hosting huge collaborative crossovers as a cover up for a conspicuous flaw in its storyline.

The superhero compensation seems to have run its course, as the cries for change are getting louder.

Check out some of the reactions online:

If I open my game and see this on the first day of Fortnite Season 4, I'm immediately going to uninstall. pic.twitter.com/hRYXalsVqG — D3NNI ✨ (@D3NNI_yt) August 9, 2020

Fortnite really ran out of story line ideas so they gotta go to Marvel for help lmfao — a (@abnxgs) August 7, 2020

these movie collabs were fun, but dont let it affect the story and dont do too many. Imma be mad pissed if these craters turn out to be something for the Avengers.



I just want the old Story back, cmon. — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 6, 2020

The problem with Fortnite as an Esport is that there is no story line, no rivalry, no team to cheer on. Just a bunch of individuals playing the game. — Hippie Habitat (@HippieHabitat) August 10, 2020

Please let us have some story Fortnite, for John's sake — Ako-FN News (@FNChiefAko) August 9, 2020

no ad theme



a season with actually unique concepts and not "I InVItED aqUaMaN hE sAid YeS"



more story theme



aka, the actual fortnite theme — Lucas7yoshi (@Lucas7yoshi) August 9, 2020

Fortnite need to stop worrying about promotional collabs and focus more on their amazing story that they created in chapter 1. — TimTamLeah💜 (@LeahlovesMidas) August 9, 2020

Opinion:Fortnite isn't fun anymore because NOTHING is related to a storyline anymore. Almost every BP last season was related to story, and now its just community created shit — 💜Scott💀 (@UndeadKeldeo) August 10, 2020

It did to me until this season, which completely threw every plotline and fun gameplay element out the window.



Now in fairness the gameplay does feel like Fortnite again because cars are absolute amazing chaos, but the story is still in complete shambles like never before. — E-M-F (@EatHam_Emf) August 6, 2020

maybe the stories will get better again next season🤔 pic.twitter.com/OkjNbN1DEO — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatusq) August 9, 2020

As aversion to another superhero-themed collaboration continues to grow, it remains to be seen if Epic Games will pay any heed to the demands of the online community, who are actively demanding a glorious return to the world of Fortnite as we know it.

You can watch the video below, which tells us all that we know about Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 so far: