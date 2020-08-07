Dr DisRespect debuts on YouTube, shatters Fortnite pro Ninja's viewership record without a cam

Herschel Guy Beahm IV, known globally by his internet persona- Dr DisRespect, is officially returning to streaming but this time on YouTube. The streamer was last seen posting cryptic tweets in the aftermath of his Twitch ban, leaving fans speculating as to where his next destination could be.
After weeks of speculation, the Doc has finally broken his silence and took to YouTube to live-stream and also release a music video titled 'Red Skies'.
In the music video, which has already garnered 519K views so far (and counting), one can spot his familiar silhouette against a city nightscape, delivering lyrics such as "You can't replace me':
Soon after, he announced his return to YouTube on Twitter:
During the course of Dr DisRespect's stream, his viewership count peaked at the 335K mark, without him even showing his face! These figures are huge in comparison to Ninja, who previously debuted on YouTube with less than half the viewers during peak viewership- a mere 165K views.
Dr DisRespect returns to live streaming
Dr DisRespect made a glorious return to streaming on YouTube with a live stream titled 'Dr DisRespect-The 2x Champion'. Featuring a gas station replete with red overtones, very little happens over the course of the live stream as Dr. DisRespect managed to rock the entire online community without even making an appearance.
Over the course of the record-breaking stream, through pre-recordings and in the guise of a 'Joe Bandini', the Doc throws shade at the Esports awards and also highlights how everyone, from Tfue to Cloakzy, is leaving Fortnite currently:
Rumours suggest people are simply getting tired of watching full grown-up adults do Fortnite dances
He goes on to address Joe Rogan's video games comment and says that he agrees with him. Highlighting how only a small percentage of gamers actually make it big and earn millions, he states:
..when the reality is only point zero zero zero one percent are in the money..that's like telling a five-foot basketball player in high-school he has a chance to go pro!
Through his pre-recordings, he goes on to address a range of topics, all without even showing his face on screen.
Dr DisRespect breaks Ninja's record
Popular Fortnite pro Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins recently made a comeback to live-streaming on Twitch, along with Dr. Lupo.
However, back in July, Ninja had shattered records when his Fortnite live-stream on YouTube with Timthetatman, Courage and Dr Lupo had peaked at 165K viewers.
Check out Ninja's peak viewers for his debut streams on Mixer, Twitch and YouTube:
However, Dr DisRespect has officially broken Ninja's record of the highest concurrent viewership on YouTube with a stellar 335K peak views.
Check out Dr. DisRespect's record-breaking YouTube live-stream below:
Reactions Online
Ever since word got around about Dr DisRespect's return, social media has been abuzz with reactions.
Check out some of the reactions below:
Staying true to his unputdownable persona, Dr DisRespect is back in the streaming scene, and how!
All eyes now remain glued to the Doc as social media continues to freak out over the return of the man deemed the 'most dominating gaming specimen'.
You can watch the video below which addresses Dr DisRespect's sensational debut on YouTube:Published 07 Aug 2020, 15:06 IST