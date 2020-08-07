Dr DisRespect debuts on YouTube, shatters Fortnite pro Ninja's viewership record without a cam

Herschel Guy Beahm IV, known globally by his internet persona- Dr DisRespect, is officially returning to streaming but this time on YouTube. The streamer was last seen posting cryptic tweets in the aftermath of his Twitch ban, leaving fans speculating as to where his next destination could be.

After weeks of speculation, the Doc has finally broken his silence and took to YouTube to live-stream and also release a music video titled 'Red Skies'.

In the music video, which has already garnered 519K views so far (and counting), one can spot his familiar silhouette against a city nightscape, delivering lyrics such as "You can't replace me':

Soon after, he announced his return to YouTube on Twitter:

During the course of Dr DisRespect's stream, his viewership count peaked at the 335K mark, without him even showing his face! These figures are huge in comparison to Ninja, who previously debuted on YouTube with less than half the viewers during peak viewership- a mere 165K views.

Dr DisRespect returns to live streaming

Dr DisRespect made a glorious return to streaming on YouTube with a live stream titled 'Dr DisRespect-The 2x Champion'. Featuring a gas station replete with red overtones, very little happens over the course of the live stream as Dr. DisRespect managed to rock the entire online community without even making an appearance.

Dr. Disrespect has really had 300,000 people staring at a gas station for almost an hour — Avalanche (@Avalanche100T) August 6, 2020

Wow. Dr. Disrespect is a hype building machine.



326,000 people and rising are watching his Youtube livestream and the guy hasn't even popped on camera yet. pic.twitter.com/NAewoK5KO2 — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) August 6, 2020

Over the course of the record-breaking stream, through pre-recordings and in the guise of a 'Joe Bandini', the Doc throws shade at the Esports awards and also highlights how everyone, from Tfue to Cloakzy, is leaving Fortnite currently:

Rumours suggest people are simply getting tired of watching full grown-up adults do Fortnite dances

He goes on to address Joe Rogan's video games comment and says that he agrees with him. Highlighting how only a small percentage of gamers actually make it big and earn millions, he states:

..when the reality is only point zero zero zero one percent are in the money..that's like telling a five-foot basketball player in high-school he has a chance to go pro!

Through his pre-recordings, he goes on to address a range of topics, all without even showing his face on screen.

Dr DisRespect breaks Ninja's record

Popular Fortnite pro Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins recently made a comeback to live-streaming on Twitch, along with Dr. Lupo.

However, back in July, Ninja had shattered records when his Fortnite live-stream on YouTube with Timthetatman, Courage and Dr Lupo had peaked at 165K viewers.

It's official. @drdisrespect has broken Ninja's peak viewership for his return to YouTube without even showing himself on stream.



Over 185k concurrent viewers and counting it's insane. — The Esports Talk Team (@talk_esports) August 6, 2020

334,000 people watching a graphic of a gas station with music. Dr. Disrespect hasn't even shown his face. This is insane.



Didn't ninja top out at like 150,000?#drdisrepect pic.twitter.com/KiVxnCIisW — Brody (@BrodyLikesPepsi) August 6, 2020

Check out Ninja's peak viewers for his debut streams on Mixer, Twitch and YouTube:

Ninja's debut streams and their viewership peaks (Image Credits: Stream Hatchet/ Twitter)

However, Dr DisRespect has officially broken Ninja's record of the highest concurrent viewership on YouTube with a stellar 335K peak views.

Check out Dr. DisRespect's record-breaking YouTube live-stream below:

Reactions Online

Ever since word got around about Dr DisRespect's return, social media has been abuzz with reactions.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Dr Disrespect has been streaming this animation on YouTube for almost an hour for over 300k viewers and is racking up an ungodly amount of YT Memberships.



Take notes on hype building from this man. He’s mastered it. pic.twitter.com/MHv8EKzYDk — Harris Heller (@HarrisHeller) August 6, 2020

DrDisrespect has Hollywood level production value. Absolute legend. — Ral (@Rallied) August 6, 2020

Dear @Ninja think wisely about your next move....



where did you pull more viewers? — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 7, 2020

You've been missed, my boy. — nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) August 6, 2020

W — cloakzy (@cloakzy) August 6, 2020

The Doc sitting back watching 300,00+ people watching a loading screen and making bank pic.twitter.com/9AHGoJJxED — Jack Finnie (@jack_finnie) August 6, 2020

YEAHYEAHYEAHYEAHYEAHYEAH — timthetatman (@timthetatman) August 6, 2020

the doc is back — benjyfishy (@benjyfishy) August 6, 2020

Staying true to his unputdownable persona, Dr DisRespect is back in the streaming scene, and how!

All eyes now remain glued to the Doc as social media continues to freak out over the return of the man deemed the 'most dominating gaming specimen'.

You can watch the video below which addresses Dr DisRespect's sensational debut on YouTube: